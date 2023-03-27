The 2022 senior class was a special group for the Monona Grove softball team.

Harper Mayfield, Paige Hanson, Karlie McKenzie selected to all-state team; Monona Grove softball earns seven spots on conference team

The seniors were a part of the 2021 conference championship team, and also won the 2022 Regional Championship.

Monona Grove softball wins regional title with win over Holmen
Emma Lee commits to Trine University, Harper Mayfield to UW-Platteville
Cathryn Zegadlo
Buy Now

Sophomore Cathryn Zegadlo lays down a bunt in the regional final against Holmen. Zegadlo will be one of the key returners for the upcoming softball season. 
Danielle Lucey commits to UW-Madison softball
Karlie McKenzie throws another no-hitter; Monona Grove softball wins against Watertown, Fort, G-E-T; loses to Wilmot and Beaver Dam
Karlie McKenzie signs with Kaskaskia College, Paige Hanson signs with UW-Green Bay

Tags