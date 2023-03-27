Now the Monona Grove softball team will look to find the next group of talented players that will be mainstays on the varsity roster. With four freshmen in Payton Hanson, Brooklyn Vanden Branden, Addison Veith and Kyra Killebrew making the roster this season, it appears the Silver Eagles have a strong foundation for the future.
“There’s a couple of kids that have the potential to jump in, experience against 17 and 18-year-old pitchers is going to be a challenge for them, but this will be a good test like we had a couple of years ago when Bree Loushine and Ava Hackel were freshmen,” Monona Grove head coach Chris Uschan said.
“They had to come in, cut their teeth early and figure it out, but it's for the benefit of the long run of the program, and I think they can come out and contribute immediately,” Uschan added.
Along with the freshman class, the Silver Eagles also bring back three all-conference players in senior Dani Lucey, junior Bree Loushine and junior Jenaya Marquez-Perez. Lucey, a Wisconsin softball commit, earned second team all-conference after batting .463 with two home runs, seven stolen bases, 19 RBIs and scored 27 runs.
“She’s a gamer. She practices hard and every year she gets better,” said Monona Grove head coach Chris Uschan. “If you think you’ve seen a great Dani, there’s always another gear she can hit and it never amazes me on the things she does and how good she could be.”
Loushine and Marquez-Perez both were honorable mentions on the all-conference team. Loushine batted .397, hitting two homers, two triples, three doubles and drove in 11 runs. Marquez-Perez batted .286 with six stolen bases and eight singles.
Senior Liz Priebusch returns after hitting three home runs last season, the second most on the team. Also returning to the lineup is sophomore Cathryn Zegadlo, who hit two homers, and junior Ava Hackel, who battled injuries last season.
At pitcher, the Silver Eagles are working in senior Maddie Miller, senior Lindsey Ritzema, Marquez-Perez and Vanden Branden to see who will take over for the graduated Karlie McKenzie.
“She’s got a great arm, very accurate and it's just going to be the experience behind the plate that we’re going to have to work with her a little bit more on,” said Uschan. “Olivia will be learning as she goes, but I feel pretty good about her behind the plate.”
With its season opener against DeForest canceled, Monona Grove opens the season against Fort Atkinson at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.