MONONA HOME TALENT

Taylor Carlson, Jordan Carlson and Owen Lee hit homers, but Monona home talent falls to DeForest

Taylor Carlson
Taylor Carlson slides safely into third during Sunday’s Home Talent League game at DeForest.

In a battle between two teams in the playoff hunt for the Eastern Section standings, the Braves had an opportunity to extend their lead on the fourth and final spot in the Home Talent playoffs.

Instead, a five-run ninth by DeForest rallied the Deacons past Monona with a 16-15 win on Sunday, July 17, at DeForest.

The offense for the Braves was powered by the long ball. Owen Lee and Taylor Carlson each hit a home run, while Jordan Carlson hit two homers. Jordan Carlson recorded four RBIs, while Taylor Carlson drove in three runs.

Keegan Kaufmann was the hero for DeForest. After striking out in his first four at-bats, Kaufman came up to bat with the bases loaded. A single and an error helped score three runs, giving DeForest the 16-15 win.

Sam Lund started on the mound for Monona, striking out 10 in five innings.

Monona (6-4) holds a slim lead over Cottage Grove (7-5) and Columbus (7-5) for the final fourth spot in the Eastern Section playoffs with two weeks remaining.

Casey Seelow
Casey Seelow scores a run against DeForest.

The Braves travel to Marshall to face the Firemen (0-9) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22, and to Columbus to face the Crawdads at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.

DeForest 16, Monona 15

Monona 201 501 240 — 15 16 4

DeForest 001 404 205 — 16 18 5

Leading hitters — M: T. Carlson 3x6 (HR), J. Carlson 3x4 (2 HR), Lee 2x3 (HR), Alexander 2x5; D: Kaufmann 1x5, Olver 4x6 (HR), Frank 3x6 (HR).

