In a public comment, Mayoral candidate and former alder Kristie Goforth said she opposed the project unless it had an affordable housing component.
But Alder Nancy Moore, who chairs the Plan Commission, said that isn’t a requirement for approval of its plans, which have moved into the final stage.
“We can’t willy-nilly say to a developer, ‘If you don’t have affordable housing in your mix, we’re going to turn this down,” Moore said in an interview. “There’s nothing for us to point to that says we require this.”
The city’s main leverage to encourage a mix of affordable units lies with the city’s Community Development Authority, she said, which could ask for it as part of negotiations for taxpayer funding, something the project has requested.
The CDA approved a draft at its Nov. 29 meeting, chairman Tom Stolper said.
Housing affordability has long been a concern for the council. The city’s 2016 Strategic Housing Plan report found that over 75% of residents with an income below the Dane County median were “cost-burdened,” or paid more than 30% of their income in rent.
After being pressed for details in November, Helbach returned to the council Dec. 5 with projected monthly rents of $1,250 for studio apartments, $1,795 for one-bedroom units, $2,236 for two-bedrooms, and an average of $3,087 for three-bedrooms, including the townhouse units.
The city’s Comprehensive Plan, which includes the Strategic Housing Plan, is up for review in 2026, and would present an opportunity to more clearly define the city’s goals, Moore told the council Dec. 5.
“We’re definitely looking at it,” she said. “We appreciate when developers come forward with an interest in affordable housing, and I would expect that we’re going to continue to work on improving our plans and goals in that.”