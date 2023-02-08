To longtime Cottage Grove residents, hearing news of an effort to build a library might feel like deja vu.
The village has been down this path before, 15 years ago. The Cottage Grove Library Board was hard at work planning events, writing memos, seeking funds and gathering resident support for what they saw as a necessary and promising addition to the community.
And then it fell apart.
“What went wrong was the economy,” said Tracy Phillippi. “The library board had basically gotten to the place where we’re at right now. And then 2008 hit, there was a recession and the village board turned over. And the new people didn’t think it was financially responsible.”
Now the push to build Cottage Grove a library of its own is back, and the village board again faces a financial balancing act as it eyes other large projects. Village board members and community residents have previously expressed concern over that cost, as well as the need and process. But supporters argue that a library would not just give residents a place to borrow books, it could provide vital services and spaces for a fast-growing community that the village can’t afford to turn down.
“I can’t think of anything else that’s quite like a library,” Phillippi said. “Where you can learn something and meet with people and not have to spend a dime.”
Phillippi is the president of Friends of the Cottage Grove Library, the non-profit group advocating for the new community space through fundraising, outreach and community events. Starting this month, she is also a contractor employed by the village to lead the Library Board’s programming, aiming to give residents a taste of the services that could be offered.
Last year, the Friends group grew its membership by 50% and reached 850 residents through its own programming efforts, Phillippi said, including an Earth Day event, storytimes for children and “lunch and learn” seminars for estate planning and resume writing.
“Overwhelmingly, the responses are incredibly positive,” she said. “Most of the feedback is that of course we want a library and asking when it’s going to be built.”
In a survey conducted by the village in 2020, just over 70% of respondents said that they would be very or extremely interested in having a library building in Cottage Grove. For the past two years, village board members have ranked a library as their number one priority in an annual poll.
But that support is likely to run up against financial constraints as the village moves forward in its planning process. Initial estimates of the cost of engineering and construction ranged from $4.7 million to $13.2 million. That price tag will have to be balanced with a possible emergency services station, estimated at $6 million, and a new municipal campus, estimated at $29 million, that the village is also eyeing in the coming years.
Those numbers will be more clearly defined as consultants for the village complete ongoing studies of each of the three projects. The village board hired FGM Architects last year to produce a master plan of the library, and the library board recently had their first meetings with the consultants.
In the meantime, Phillippi has a $15,000 budget from the village, alongside fundraising from the Friends, to implement library programming. For now, those events will take place in whatever spaces the Friends can find, like the middle school gardens or a virtual meeting, because of what Phillippi calls a lack of free community space in Cottage Grove.
That lack affects other community groups, like Cynthia Kelm-Nelson’s daughter’s girl scout troop, which currently meets in the basement of a local bank for lack of a better space.
Kelm-Nelson is president of the Cottage Grove Library Board, tasked with research and planning as the project moves forward. Her work is the bureaucratic analog to Phillippi and the Friends’ community outreach. She estimates she spends 15 to 20 hours per week on the library—attending meetings, visiting other libraries, researching and writing memos—on top of her job as the head of a medical lab at UW-Madison.
She previously chaired the Library Planning Committee, which produced a report submitted to the state Department of Public Instruction, which is legally required to weigh in on the feasibility and value of creating a new public library.
In August 2021, the DPI found that it would be “feasible and desirable” to build a library in Cottage Grove.
Throughout her 10 years living in the village, Kelm-Nelson has seen Cottage Grove grow quickly, into a community that she says is large enough that it should have its own library.
“We’re a growing community, and we don’t have this thing that should really be the heart of a community,” she said.
The master plan being developed by FGM will likely make use of a plot of land north of Cottage Grove Road, between Glacial Drumlin Middle School and Granite Ridge Elementary School. The village’s previous library board had purchased the 6.7 acre site during planning 15 years ago, but sold it to the Friends group for $1 when plans at the time folded.
On that site, the library board hopes for a 25,000 square-foot building, though the lowest end of the price range would yield about a 10,000 square-foot space. Phillippi said she also hopes to be able to use the land for walking trails and a wildlife corridor.
Kelm-Nelson also believes that a library could be an economic boon for the village. In August of 2021 she wrote a memo to the village board entitled “Libraries as Economic Engines,” in which she found that the financial return of a library in Wisconsin is $4.06 per dollar of taxpayer support.
“If you have to drive out of town to go to a library, you’re probably buying lunch there too, maybe doing some shopping,” she said. “Libraries help keep people and their money in our own community.”
The library board last year hired a consultant to produce a financial feasibility report, which found that it could likely find several million dollars in funding from local philanthropists, Kelm-Nelson said.
Kelm-Nelson also said a library is a necessary resource for less-privileged residents, who might not have easy access to books, internet connection and technology. She argues that elderly residents or those without consistent transportation shouldn’t have to travel to Madison, Sun Prairie or Monona for those services.
“It’s an equity thing, we have people who can’t do that,” she said.
As planning with consultants moves forward, the library board said in a press release that a six-month library programming schedule would be released sometime in February. Phillippi and Kelm-Nelson both hope the community and education the programming provides can show the benefits of a permanent library.
“You don’t know what you’re missing, because we don’t have it,” said Kelm-Nelson.