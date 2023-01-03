The Monona Transit Commission is preparing a community survey to give residents a chance to inform the city’s decision on whether to contract with Madison Metro for bus service.
The questionnaire will likely be made available in early February, commission co-chair and Monona Alder Nancy Moore said.
The survey will be a continuation of Monona’s efforts to collect input on the possible change in service. The city hosted three public information meetings in the fall alongside Madison Metro employees to showcase draft routes and field questions and concerns from residents.
Conversations with Madison Metro, which runs buses on 47 routes through Madison and suburbs like Middleton and Fitchburg, began last year, as the company gears up for a redesign of its network and saw an opportunity to expand service to Monona. The transit commission is now tasked with making a recommendation to the city council on whether to enter a deal with Madison Metro or to keep its current bus service, provided by First Transit.
The commission has already polled residents on their public transit preferences as recently as 2021. But Moore said that with new options on the table, residents had asked for a new opportunity to give their input.
“Madison Metro, they weren’t even in the mix when that survey was done,” Moore said. “It was pointed out in the public information sessions that the old survey was a different focus and that it was a little bit dated, that the data was not particularly instructive.”
The 2021 survey sought feedback on the existing Monona transit services, which include a commuter bus route with limited hours and a door-to-door paratransit service for elderly and disabled residents.
That survey found that 24% of respondents had ridden a bus in the past six months, and that less than 4% of respondents did so on a daily basis. Asked about potential changes to the service, more than half of respondents said they would be more likely to ride the bus if it ran more frequently, ran on weekends or went closer to their destinations.
“We’ve heard from community members for years that our service is too limited,” Moore said.
But the 2021 survey also garnered just 167 responses, a low response rate for a city of more than 8,000 at the last US census. At a Dec. 14 meeting, members of the commission discussed strategies to boost engagement with the new survey, including postcards, social media, newsletters and emails as well as having paper copies of the survey available at some locations.
“We’re going to be all-hands-on-deck to make sure that people know it’s out there,” Moore said.
Moore said she expected the survey questions to be finalized at the commission’s January meeting and the survey to be opened in early February.
Monona’s existing public transit service is two-pronged. Current provider First Transit operates a commuter bus route as well as a shuttle service accessible to elderly and disabled riders.
The commuter bus route, called the Monona Express, runs during morning and evening commute hours only during weekdays. It loops around Monona before passing through downtown Madison, the UW campus and all three Madison hospitals. Its morning service has been reduced recently due to driver shortages, according to its website.
The paratransit service known as Monona Lift allows elderly and disabled riders to arrange to be picked up from their homes rather than wait at a bus stop, provided they live within half a mile of the shuttle route. It runs six daily loops through Monona and the Madison isthmus during weekdays.
Maps of Madison Metro’s potential service to Monona are still in draft form, but have shown three routes through the city, including a Monona-specific loop that would run hourly. Madison Metro offers a paratransit service similar to the Monona Lift.
The commission will likely not make a recommendation to the city council until April or later, Moore said. If council decides to transition to Madison Metro service, that change would probably not occur until early 2024.