The site of Broadway Lofts and Townhomes, a planned Northpointe Development project that would bring 75 new housing units, including income-restricted units, to Monona.

Two proposed multi-family housing projects are moving through the approval process in Monona, as the final vote on a tax deal for a third project was delayed for a second time on Monday.

At the city council’s March 6 meeting, alders reviewed plans for a proposed development at 1208 East Broadway that would host 63 apartment units in a four-story building and 12 townhome units in two other buildings.

