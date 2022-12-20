Cottage Grove trustees have appointed Vincent Wittig to the Village Board, filling the vacancy left by Melissa Ratcliff.
Wittig, an Air Force veteran, IT manager and seven-year resident of the village, was selected by the board at its Dec. 19 meeting, following public interviews with him and one other candidate for the position.
A father of two Monona-Grove students, Wittig applied for the position because he wanted to contribute to his community and thought his skill set would fit in well on the board, he said. He had considered running for a board seat in the April election, but saw the vacant position as an opportunity to get involved sooner, according to his letter of intent to the village.
He was voted in unanimously after a motion to appoint Terry Buenzow, the other candidate, failed on a 3-3 tie. Buenzow, a substitute teacher who moved to Cottage Grove just under three years ago, has previously sat on the city council in Hawkeye, Iowa and served as a county Recycling Coordinator in that state.
Wittig said he is happy with the direction the village is moving right now, lauding efforts to develop the Cottage Grove parks system and police department. He said the ongoing economic growth was promising but needs to be handled carefully.
“I like the way things look right now,” he told the board. “But I understand that if you don’t evolve you die.”
Bueznow emphasized his understanding of local government throughout the interviews, while Wittig highlighted his managerial experience and passion for the community.
Asked how he would prioritize the village’s time and resources on the board, Wittig said he would aim to use taxpayer funds as efficiently and impactfully as possible.
“What’s important to me is maybe not what’s important to everyone, but what’s important to me is my time,” he said. “Is there something that is going to help taxpayers save time in their day?”
In response to a question about the village’s ongoing planning for a future library, Wittig said he hoped to see designs that incorporated a number of community uses in the space.
“I’m not opposed to a library, but I think it’s got to have the right use. I think it has to be more than a place where you just check out books,” he said.
Wittig spent 12 years in the United States Air Force after graduating high school and was deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, he said. He was a first responder to the Oklahoma City Bombing in 1995, according to the resume included in his letter of intent.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational administration from UW-Oshkosh and a master’s in business administration from UW-Madison. He currently works for WPS Health Solutions, a non-profit health insurer based in Monona, as Vice President of IT products.
Ratcliff, whose seat Wittig will fill on the board, announced her resignation from the board last month after winning a seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly. Wittig will serve the remainder of her term, which ends in April 2024.
Also at the meeting, the board passed a resolution thanking Ratcliff for her service to the village.
Wittig was officially sworn into his seat the morning after the Dec. 19 meeting, a village spokesperson said.