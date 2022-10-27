Trailing by a goal and without their top goal scorer, the Monona Grove boys soccer team needed their other seniors to step up in their sectional semifinal against Union Grove.
They delivered.
Senior Ben Zielke sent the game into extra time with a goal in the 73rd minute, while senior Will Femrite scored the game-winning goal in a penalty-kick shootout to give the Silver Eagles the 3-2 (5-3) win over Union Grove on Thursday, October 27 at Monona Grove High School.
“We came into the half (down) 2-1, and we had hope that we were going to come back,” said Zielke. “I knew we had to get one.”
The Silver Eagles played nearly the entire game without senior forward Nate Haberli. Haberli was injured in the first five minutes of the game and did not return.
To try and replace the production of Haberli up top, Monona Grove moved junior Oscar Adame to Haberli’s position. The move paid off as Adame gave the Silver Eagles a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute with a goal.
“We had some success, but we just kept battling and that’s all you can do,” said Monona Grove head coach Randy Becker.
Union Grove would answer with two goals before the half. Matt Lee scored when Owen Zikowski slotted a ball through the box and Tyler Hagen scored to give the Broncos a 2-1 lead.
Needing a goal in the second half, the Silver Eagles pressed offensively, but couldn’t find an answer. It wasn’t until a corner kick in the 72nd minute gave MG an opportunity to tie the game.
Femrite took the corner kick with a group of Silver Eagles standing outside the penalty box near the corner flag. Femrite passed the ball off to senior Milo Kohl, who checked back to the corner, while the other Silver Eagles players broke towards the net.
Kohl then passed the ball back to Femrite, who dribbled the ball by the goal line and worked his way towards the goal. Drawing defenders towards him, Femrite then hit a pass to Zielke who kicked the ball into the net to tie the game.
“I saw the ball coming in, I knew it was coming backside as soon as it came out of his foot, and I just had to put it in,” said Zielke.
“We had practiced that all week and we were saving it for a desperate situation and that was what it was,” added Becker.
With the game tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, the game went into extra time featuring two 10-minute halves. However, neither team scored so the game went into the penalty shootout.
The Silver Eagles did not let the pressure get to them, going a perfect five-for-five on their kicks in the shootout. Adame put MG up 1-0 with a successful conversion, while senior goalkeeper Max Adrians saved the first Union Grove penalty to give Monona Grove the advantage.
Senior Henry Alexander scored the second Monona Grove goal. Union Grove would convert its next penalty, but Kohl then scored a penalty kick to put MG up 3-1.
Union Grove scored on its next penalty, but sophomore Erik Femrite converted his penalty kick to put the Silver Eagles up 4-2. The Broncos kept up with Monona Grove after a successful conversion on its fifth try to bring the score to 4-3, bringing up Femrite to potentially seal the game for Monona Grove.
“The past couple of months we’ve been working on our PKs, I decided to go the same way each time and I did it tonight and it worked,” said Femrite.
Femrite calmly blasted the winning kick into the net and then took off from the penalty spot to celebrate with the Monona Grove student section.
“I was going to go back to the team, I got caught in the moment and I saw the student section and I had to go over there because I wanted to celebrate with all of my friends,” said Femrite.
With the win, Monona Grove (17-2-1) advances to face Oregon (20-2-2) at 1 p.m. in the sectional final at Sauk Prairie High School on Saturday, October 29. The winner will advance to the Boys Soccer State Tournament. In an earlier season game between the two teams, the Silver Eagles lost 2-1 to the Panthers.
