Will Femrite
Senior Will Femrite plays a ball in Monona Grove's win in the sectional semifinal against Union Grove. Femrite scored the winning penalty kick in the shootout to advance the Silver Eagles. 

Trailing by a goal and without their top goal scorer, the Monona Grove boys soccer team needed their other seniors to step up in their sectional semifinal against Union Grove.

They delivered.

Oscar Adame
Junior Oscar Adame dribbles the ball upfield in a Monona Grove win against Union Grove. Adame scored a goal in the win. 
VJ Giallombardo
Sophomore VJ Giallombardo kicks the ball upfield in a Monona Grove win over Union Grove on Thursday, October 27. 
Ben Zielke
Senior Ben Zielke looks towards the student section after scoring a goal in the 72nd minute. 
Justyn Blair
Junior Justyn Blair controls the ball against Union Grove. 
Aidan Goss
Senior Aidan Goss gets past a Union Grove defender in Monona Grove's win over the Broncos. 

