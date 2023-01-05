In a battle between two of the top teams in the Badger-East Conference, the Silver Eagles and Waunakee Warriors did not disappoint.
Each team had a player score a hat trick as Waunakee defeated Monona Grove 7-5 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Monona Grove sophomore forward Drew Larsen scored in the first period, assisted by junior forward Nicolo Quartuccio. Waunakee took a 2-1 lead off goals from David Emerich and Tate Schmidt before junior forward Wyatt Groth tied the game at 2-2 for MG with a goal.
Senior forward Eliot Sheahan gave Monona Grove a 3-2 lead with a goal in the first period, assisted by junior forward Tyler Genschaw and senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham. Waunakee took a 4-3 lead after the first period with goals from Emerich and Carter Allison.
Emrich completed his hat trick with a goal in the second period, putting Waunakee up 5-3. Groth then scored his second goal on a power play, assisted by Sheahan and Karns-Bingham. Schmidt then scored his second goal, extending the Waunakee lead to 6-4.
Groth completed the hat trick with a short-handed goal in the third period, assisted by junior forward Tyson Turner to cut the lead to 6-5. Waunakee scored at the 11:53 mark in the third period to put the game away as Gavin Cisewski scored on a short-handed goal.