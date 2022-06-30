Dane County broke ground on its Yahara Solar Project in Cottage Grove on June 21 as part of an effort to reach 100% renewable electricity at all county facilities.
The 90-acre solar farm will contain more than 33,000 solar panels. When it begins operation – expected in early 2023 – it’s projected to produce more than 31,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy per year – enough to power 3,000 Dane County homes – when it begins operation in 2023.
The project will also create approximately 70 jobs during peak construction, according to a county press release.
Cottage Grove town board chair Kris Hampton said in a statement to the Herald-Independent that he expects the project to have a net positive effect on the township.
“The project will probably reduce pressure on the township for development on the western edge there with the new landfill coming in and the solar farm,” Hampton said. “In the long run, the project will probably be a positive because their (the county’s) agreement is that they’re going to sell it (the land), so it’ll come back on the tax roll for the town.”
The site of the farm was previously used for growing corn and soybeans, but transforming the land into energy production will cut water runoff volume by about 325,000 cubic feet or roughly 3.5 Olympic-size swimming pools, reducing phosphorus runoff to area waterways by 370 pounds annually, according to the county release.
Not tilling the land will also boost habitat for shrinking pollinator populations and maintain 72 tons of soil carbon, or the equivalent emissions of over 8,000 gallons of gasoline burned annually, in the soil each year, the release states.
At 17 megawatts, the project is Dane County’s largest renewable energy project, nearly double the size of the 9 MW facility that began operation in December 2020 at the Dane County Regional Airport.
The electricity generated from the solar farm will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an amount equivalent to the emissions produced by over 3,800 cars or the burning of 20 million pounds of coal per year, according to the release.
Dane County, which generates more solar power than any other county in the state, has 16 county-owned solar facilities, including the Dane County Regional Airport.
SunVest Solar was selected by Alliant Energy to build, operate and initially own the project, and Alliant will deliver the power generated to its customers. Dane County will receive the renewable energy credits in return for leasing the land, which will offset the county’s greenhouse gas emissions without any increase in energy costs.
The partnership with SunVest Solar and Alliant Energy results in the county achieving its goal of powering county buildings with 100% renewable energy, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release.
“I’m proud that our county is the first in the state and just a handful in the nation to achieve this renewable energy accomplishment that combats climate change and creates local clean energy jobs,” Parisi said.