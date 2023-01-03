Zilber project site map
A preliminary site map for a 70-acre industrial park, approved by the Cottage Grove Village Board. Screenshot from village report.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

The Cottage Grove Village Board has approved preliminary plans for a 70-acre industrial park on the village’s northern boundary.

The property, located at 4953 County Highway N, north of I-94 and directly adjacent to a site owned by Amazon and slated to be an Amazon distribution center, is owned by Zilber Property Group.

