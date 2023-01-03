The Cottage Grove Village Board has approved preliminary plans for a 70-acre industrial park on the village’s northern boundary.
The property, located at 4953 County Highway N, north of I-94 and directly adjacent to a site owned by Amazon and slated to be an Amazon distribution center, is owned by Zilber Property Group.
Zilber plans to build a light industrial park totalling approximately 700,00 square feet on the site. Buildings on the site would be leased to other companies for warehouse, distribution and light manufacturing uses, according to Zilber’s application documents.
The board unanimously approved a general development plan for the site at its Dec. 19 meeting. Zilber will return to the board, likely in January, with more exact blueprints for the project.
The site would host either three or four separate buildings, according to application documents. Both possible sitemaps include two 111,000 square-foot buildings. One possible site design includes an additional 483,000 square-foot facility and the other splits that space into two 250,000 square-foot buildings.
Zilber hopes to break ground on the project this year, said Chelsea Couette, representing the company to the board. The company would seek to construct the two smaller buildings in 2023, and then make a decision between the two plans “depending on the type of market that we’re seeing as we get going.”
As part of the agreement between the village and Zilber, the developer has committed to expand Faber Road, a small Town of Sun Prairie road that currently services farmland and a single residential building, to allow access to the new project site.
After that construction, Faber Road would remain in the town of Sun Prairie, but the village of Cottage Grove would take over maintenance of the street, Village Planner Erin Ruth said.
The plans were approved with an exception to typical zoning rules allowing the buildings a maximum height of 60 feet. The maximum height for industrial buildings is typically 45 feet.
Zilber Property Group is owned by Zilber Ltd., a Milwaukee company that is majority-owned by the Joseph and Vera Zilber Foundation. Joseph Zilber was a renowned Milwaukee real estate tycoon and philanthropist before his death in 2010.