AprilAire held a Santa’s Workshop Party Thursday, Dec. 15 at the company’s Innovation Center at 1763 N. Bristol St. in Sun Prairie.
Local children in need attended the afternoon event with food, drinks, activities, craft and to talk with Santa. AprilAire provided transportation to and from the Innovation Center.
More than 25 children attended and more than 30 AprilAire employee volunteers helped them decorate cookies, scoop ice cream and make a variety of Christmas crafts. Additionally, employees donated appetizers and desserts to supplement the pizza and ice cream donated by AprilAire.
Each of the children at the party had previously completed a Christmas wish list and employees chose items off the “Giving Tree” which included toys, dolls, books, puzzles, board games, clothes and gift cards. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, AprilAire employees gathered for a three-hour wrapping session, decorating all these newly donated gifts to make them festive and then provide them to the parents, so the children could open them on Christmas in their own homes.
AprilAire has been the national leader in professional-grade healthy air solutions for the home since 1954, but its people are just as dedicated to making a difference in their local community, as evidenced by the careful planning, and outpouring of time and energy in implementing this week’s Santa’s Workshop.
“As a company, AprilAire is dedicated to being a good neighbor in our community to make a difference,” AprilAire President Jimmy Pendley said. “But we are more than a company. We are human beings who care deeply about the health and welfare of our neighbors. It was moving to me to see so many of our employees come together this week to show love, compassion, kindness, and grace for the greater Madison community, especially the children. I’m proud to be associated with the fine folks at AprilAire.”