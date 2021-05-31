Memorial Day was marked Monday with Sun Prairie American Legion and VFW members honoring Sun Prairie residents killed in service. The ceremony at Sun Prairie Veterans Memorial included the honor guard, rifle salute and the playing of Taps. Ladies from the Auxiliary Unit presented a wreath at the memorial.
The ceremony was restricted to American Legion and VFW members as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress in 1971 to honor those who died in all American wars.