Due to COVID-19 and the inability to host an in-person event, the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) held an intimate, socially distanced groundbreaking on May 13.
“We were planning to celebrate this occasion with student performances, special guest speakers, and moments to reflect on this significant project with our entire community,” said Communications & Engagement Officer Patti Lux-Weber. “However, we needed to modify our original plans while still commemorating the start of construction for this incredible school."
The construction of West High School will be completed in time for the 2022-23 school year.
The 449,000 square-foot building will serve grades 9-12, and will include features such as a pool, gymnasium, athletic practice fields, performing arts center, and many other spaces dedicated to teaching and learning.
“Construction at the site officially began last week,” Superintendent Brad Saron said. “It was important to us for our community to be part of this milestone, even if it was virtually. Building a second high school is a monumental undertaking for any community."
“We are grateful for our community’s support to get to this point," Saron added, "and look forward to future opportunities to celebrate together.”
The groundbreaking included Superintendent Brad Saron, School Board President Steve Schroeder, Liaison to the School Board for the Secondary School Space Planning Committee Lisa Goldsberry, and Findorff Vice President Jeff Tubbs.
The District will plan a community-wide celebration when it is safe to do so, and will communicate event details when a date and time are scheduled. The community can follow along with the construction progress by visiting the SPASD website under the "Building for our Future" section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.