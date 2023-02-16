As Cottage Grove continues its rapid growth, increasing in size by 80% in the past two decades, there is one area that is quickly running out of space: the municipal government.
Cottage Grove will need to expand its facilities in the future to keep up with its growth, village staff have said. Aging facilities, along with a need for more space and more employees have pushed the village board to explore its options for a new village campus.
But the costs of projected construction and renovations is high, and the board will need to balance its finances as it stares down continued growth ahead and other large capital projects it hopes to build.
Right now, the village has hired consultants FGM Architects to reexamine former plans for that campus, hoping that they can bring the estimated price tag down throughout a re-phasing and cost analysis study.
In 2021, the village board had hired FGM to look 15 years into the future and assess Cottage Grove’s municipal buildings and space needs. That report returned with an estimate that the village would need to more than double its current staffing levels.
By comparing Cottage Grove with its neighbors and other communities of similar size, consultants anticipated that the number of full-size staffers required to maintain municipal service levels would need to increase to 72 from the current 33. Part-time and seasonal staffers on the payroll were also projected to multiply.
Those new staffers will inevitably need a place to work, as 92% of the village’s available facilities space was already in use in 2021.
That space, about 54,000 square feet in total, is located across three current buildings: Village Hall, where administrative staff is located; the Municipal Services Building (MSB), which houses the police, public works and parks, recreation and forestry departments; and a third building, formerly home to the public works department, now used for storage.
The report presented three options, including an option to renovate the current MSB and Village Hall sites and an option to build a new standalone Village Hall elsewhere.
But throughout the report’s development, staff and consultants together arrived at the recommendation to build a unified village campus at the MSB site, consolidating equipment and staff across the three current buildings into one space.
According to the report’s recommendation, the Village Hall building would possibly be sold and the old public works building demolished.
The MSB site under that proposed plan would need to undergo significant renovations and expansions. That buildings current square footage is about 44,000, while FGM estimated the 15-year staffing projection would require about 63,000 square feet of space.
In its space needs report, FGM identified concerns with the current MSB including efficiency failures due to the separation of departments and the fact that exhaust fumes from the public works garage were entering the police department’s space.
FGM estimated in 2021 that work would cost about $16.2 million in renovations, improvements and construction. But the village has used a price tag of $29.1 million in its financial planning for the campus, reflecting the increasing cost of construction materials as well as the costs of ongoing architecture and engineering over a five-year, three-phase plan.
But the village is also considering two other large capital projects: a public library and a new emergency services station in Cottage Grove. Cost estimates for the library range from $4.7 to $13.2 million, and the projected price tag of a new emergency station is $6 million.
The total burden of all those prospective projects led the village board to again hire FGM for studies that are currently underway. Throughout this year, the consultants will return with a master plan for the library, as well as new phasing and cost analyses for the emergency station and village campus projects.
Village administrator Matt Giese wrote in an email that the studies will help the village prioritize the projects and their costs moving forward.
“The village commissioned the studies in order to gather the necessary information to assist in making critical capital and service-related decisions,” he wrote.
“It is important to remember that none of the projects are formally proposed at this time, they’re just being studied,” Giese went on.
The village campus study will be the last of the three ongoing studies to be completed, according to FGM presentations. The study is expected to be finished this summer, and the village will host a public information meeting with its findings in the fall.