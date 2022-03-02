In the fall of 2013, four members of Milton’s Gathering Place senior center began getting together informally for fishing outings on local lakes. Word about the group spread and today, the Gathering Place Fishing Club is a well-organized group of more than 80 members. They hold monthly meetings, and their activities extend far beyond catching the occasional bucket full of fish.
Dave Fisher, director of The Gathering Place said in an email, “Many of our first members joined because they were still interested in fishing but had lost their fishing partner. We linked them with others in the same boat (no pun intended) and we grew from there.”
Aside from fishing, group members share an interest in conservation and serving the community. They’re passionate about preserving resources and keeping the outdoor sport alive, carrying it into the future.
Al Hutchison, president of the club, is particularly committed to serving area youth.
The club has sponsored the Milton High School Ice Fishing Team and helped out when Parker High School in Janesville held an ice fishing day.
“We baited hooks and showed them how to cast the rod,” Hutchinson said in an email. The club donated rods and reels for the kids to use. “We also have a member that raises worms so we have a supply of worms for the kids,” Hutchinson added.
Building fish cribs on local lakes is another way the group serves the community. Over the past four years, they’ve built 18 cribs on three area lakes. Constructed while the lake is frozen, the cribs sink during the spring thaw. The cribs encourage algae and plankton growth and give smaller bait fish a place to hide, feed and spawn. The water above and near the cribs are hot spots for anglers as the larger fish are drawn to the crib areas in search of food, resulting in an enhanced fishing experience for years to come.
Fisher said he feels privileged to be a part of such an active and committed group.
“The men and women of our club are true stewards of the land and sea,” he said.
The fishing trips have expanded beyond meeting on local lakes for bluegills, crappies, perch and the occasional bass. Travels have included trips throughout Wisconsin, the Mississippi River, Lake Michigan and Devil’s Lake in North Dakota.
After a day on the water—or ice—it’s customary for the group to clean the day’s catch and fry it up for dinner. In the fall, the club hosts a fish dinner at The Gathering Place. According to Fisher, the last event drew more than 100 people who were served nearly 950 bluegill and crappie fillets.
In summary, Fisher said, “TGP fishing club members are active men and women that enjoy each other and participating in activities in the great outdoors. They give more than they take and sprinkled in the group are some darn good fishermen.”
To learn more about the Fishing Club or to get involved, call The Gathering Place at 608-868-3500.