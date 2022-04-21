The 1960s brought a slew of celebrities and dignitaries to the Milton College campus.
As the college rose to its enrollment zenith of 869 students at the end of the decade, Lew Alcindor, Paul Newman, Ray Nitschke, three Wisconsin governors and two U.S. senators were among those who made on-campus appearances at the college nestled snugly in the villages of Milton and Milton Junction, which had a combined population of about 3,000 at the time.
Most made brief appearances on campus for events such as graduation or banquets. Newman made a stop at the campus in March 1968 to stump for the Democratic presidential nomination bid of Eugene McCarthy. Alcindor, on the other hand, was on campus for about two weeks in the late summer of 1968, when the Milwaukee Bucks held preseason training camp at the college’s Dunn Athletic Center.
Perhaps the celebrity that became most familiar with the Milton College campus was jazz great Duke Ellington. Ellington was at the height of a career revival when he came to Milton in 1964 and 1965. In 1965, in fact, Ellington was shortlisted among performers being considered for the Pulitzer Prize for Music.
No prize was granted that year, and the 66-year-old Ellington quipped that not receiving the award was an act of fate.
“I didn’t want to become too famous this early in life,” Ellington told one news reporter.
An important piece of Ellington’s visits came back to the Milton College campus this year on April 14, when former college President Evert Wallenfeldt presented the Milton College Preservation Society with the robe worn by Ellington when the college bestowed an honorary on him.
Ellington became one of the world’s most renowned jazz musicians through the middle portion of the 1900s, gaining fame and notoriety through his performances at the legendary Cotton Club in Harlem beginning in 1927. From there, Ellington led orchestras, jazz bands and became one of America’s most respected composers.
Ellington toured Europe regularly and garnered a following from “Broadway to Beirut,” as noted in a publicity note promoting his 1964 appearance at Milton College.
Through his travels and appearances, Ellington became friends with Ethel Rich, head of Milton College’s speech and theatre department during the 1960s. Twice, Rich convinced Ellington to compose original scores for plays put on by her department. In 1964, Ellington wrote the original score for Timon of Athens, a Shakespearian play directed by Rich and presented at the Daland Fine Arts Center.
The following year, Rich successfully urged Ellington to compose an original score for the play “Murder in the Cathedral.” It was said that Milton College’s Speech and Drama Department had the unique distinction of being the only group in the world to stage a musical drama with Ellington’s music.
Rich’s friendship with Ellington continued, and in 1969, she was invited to a White House dinner by President Richard Nixon that was part of a presidential birthday party for Ellington when he turned 70.
During each campus visit, Ellington was a featured guest at the college’s annual arts festival and performed free concerts for the general public at the Daland stage.
In June of 1964, the college bestowed Ellington with an honorary Doctor of Humanities Degree. President Wallenfeldt had the honor of presenting Ellington with the degree.
We were flabbergasted that Ev still had the robe. As we reconfigure the rooms in Main Hall to tell the history of the college, this robe will take a prominent place in the new musical history room.
It will make a grand addition to the Main Hall Museum.