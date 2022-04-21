Author, speaker and columnist Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele knows firsthand the power of humor as a healing tool.
“It helped light up the darkness around me and transform my sadness into joy when I was going through what I call, ‘life’s storms,’” she said. “I consider humor my best friend; my iron umbrella when storms rage around me. It’s a vitally important companion to tears.”
Her keen sense of humor has long been one of her defining characteristics.
Growing up in Milton, she said her Milton Union High School yearbook “got it right.” Yearbook editors highlighted her sense of humor under her senior class photo. The caption read, “Never glum or out of sorts, always jolly and fond of sports.”
When she looks at that young girl’s photo now, it seems light years away from all she has gone through since then. Humor has been a constant companion along the way.
In her book, “Dancing in Life’s Storms,” she writes, “I always tell people that, if I had a choice, I never would have chosen to be widowed at 38, have Stage III breast cancer at 54, and undergo brain aneurysm surgery a few days before turning 67. I also tell people those three major ‘storms’ affected me positively as well as negatively.”
Lippincott-Wuerthele will be giving a free talk about her book at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton, at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29.
She will be selling and signing copies of “Dancing in Life’s Storms.”
The author is a summa cum laude graduate of Milton College, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She worked as a newspaper reporter prior to marrying in 1970 and later worked for a monthly magazine for 26 years. She was the assistant editor for that publication when she retired in 2008. Some 43 years later, she’s still writing a newspaper column appropriately titled, “Sunny Side Up.”
Life-changing years
In 1983, Lippincott-Wuerthele and her husband Denny, both 38, had been married 13 years and had two children, Jay, 7, and Jennifer, 11.
Denny was a pilot with Blackhawk Airways. One day, as usual, he left for work. He would fly a twin Beechcraft cargo plane to Virginia. The next day, soon after taking off for his destination in Iowa, his plane hit a mountain in West Virginia. Sadly, Denny didn’t survive the crash. The author suddenly found herself a widow with two small children.
A second storm
In 1999, Lippincott-Wuerthele received a devastating diagnosis. Cancer in her left breast had already spread to her lymph nodes. She underwent a modified radical mastectomy, followed by four chemotherapy treatments. After weeks of intensive radiation therapy, she had four more chemo infusions. In 2011, she had a preventive second mastectomy.
“Humor helped me get through those dark days,” she remarked.
A third setback
With breast cancer behind her, everything was going well, and Lippincott-Wuerthele was feeling hopeful. Then, one day, she woke up finding it difficult to speak for several seconds. At the hospital, she learned she had an unrelated aneurysm that required brain surgery as soon as possible. Once again, her keen—and occasionally irreverent—sense of humor helped her get through those dark days.
Health benefits of humor
Health professionals have known for a long time that laughter can improve a person’s well-being. Modern research now shows that, in addition to helping people cope with life’s difficulties, humor has several real-world health benefits, including the following:
- It reduces stress. Laughter can reduce stress hormones.
- It boosts the immune system. When you laugh, you eliminate toxins and increase the number of lymphocytes in your blood, which helps protect you from disease.
- It decreases pain. Laughing has been found to improve pain tolerance due to the release of endorphins.
- It regulates blood pressure. Studies have shown that laughter can decrease resting blood pressure, reducing the risk for heart disease.
- It improves memory. The increase of oxygen from laughter helps improve brain function, including memory.
Lessons learned
The author said, “I’ve learned that whenever I turn to humor, a weight seems to literally lift from my shoulders. The more I look for humor, even in humorless situations, the more positive my outlook becomes.”
She added, “Instead of trudging down the various paths of life, humor puts a spring in my steps. By focusing on smiling and laughing, I mentally start skipping through life.” After going through three life-changing storms and numerous other challenges, the author said she has gained heightened compassion and empathy for others.
She pointed out that the difficult situations she has experienced have helped her appreciate old friends and make new ones.
One such example is when a new friend, Frederick Wuerthele, entered her life. Fred was a retired Michigan forester and she had been a widow for 23 years when they married in May 2006.
At the end of her book, Lippincott-Wuerthele writes, “Whatever the future holds for me—whether more soul-rattling thunderstorms or simply gentle, spring showers—I feel God has prepared me to persevere.”