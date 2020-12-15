For many people, it wouldn’t be the holidays without brightly colored plants in their home.
A local garden supplier and florist say classic holiday flowers like poinsettia and amaryllis remain popular, but they’re also being joined by others.
Christianne Laing, owner of Avid Gardener, 136 W. Main Street in Cambridge, said poinsettia — tropical plants with red or white leaves and small yellow flowers at their center — amaryllis, Christmas cactus and paperwhites are perennial holiday staples.
In general during the pandemic, Laing said houseplant sales have been “off the charts,” as people have more time at home to care for them and are looking to brighten up their spaces.
And sales of holiday plants are also higher than ever, said Tim Humphrey, owner of Humphrey Floral and Gift in Fort Atkinson.
Humphrey said that because families can’t gather for holidays, they are sending “colorful and lasting” holiday plants as gifts.
“We did more plants and arrangements at Thanksgiving than we’ve ever done, because people can’t come visit,” Humphrey said.
Laing said rosemary is becoming a trendy houseplant during the holidays. It can later be transplanted outdoors.
Lemon cypress trees are also rising in popularity, Laing said. They have chartreuse evergreen leaves and give off a lemon scent. However, these tend to be harder to grow indoors because they require a lot of humidity, Laing said.
Norfolk pine trees are also being purchased more often this year, Humphrey said. People will bring these mini pine trees inside and decorate them for Christmas.
And, given the rising popularity of succulents, Humphrey said he’s seeing more and more people giving succulents as holiday plants and gifts.
Humphrey said succulents are so popular this holiday season because people want to “give something that can be planted or kept” after the holidays. Succulents are “winter hearty,” Humphrey said, and can be planted in yards and survive Wisconsin winters.
Laing said it’s also becoming more popular to keep paperwhites in water instead of soil. The plant will continue growing in water or soil, and can be transplanted outdoors in the spring, Laing said.
Another rising trend, Laing said, are amaryllis with waxed bulbs. That way, the plant won’t need water or soil, and will continue to bloom through the holiday season. Laing said these can be great for non-gardeners or people who live in apartments or assisted living, because they require no care.
Many holiday plants require specific care, Laing noted.
People “want to love their plants like they’re people, they want to care for them,” Laing said. “Knowing the right way to care for them” is key.
Poinsettias are tropical plants that grow in warm places, and can be damaged by the cold, Laing said.
Laing said poinsettias also can easily be overwatered. Don’t let a poinsettia sit in water, she said. Keep their soil dry to the touch and keep them away from drafts.“Poinsettia like to be just about dried out before you water them again,” Humphrey agreed.
If a poinsettia is dropping its yellow flowers or shedding leaves, Laing said, the plant is past its prime.
Laing said amaryllis plants like bright light and need to be rotated every few days to grow straight.
Paperwhites, known for their fragrance, need a cool sunny place to bloom. Laing said caregivers should tie paperwhites to a stake as soon as flowers appear.
“I really like the paperwhites because I like the fragrance,” Laing said.
Paperwhites, she added, need decent moisture in their soil.
Christmas cactus, Laing said, come in several varieties and live for a long time. Easter and Thanksgiving cacti are also popular, Laing said.
The cactus shouldn’t sit in water, Laing said, but rather on top of a tray of pebbles to help with evaporation. They should be housed in indirect sunlight and humid areas.
Christmas cactus are also very sensitive to light and may need 12-14 hours of darkness at a time to set buds, Laing said.
Even a reading light across the room will affect the cactus’ bloom. Laing said she’s seen many Christmas cactus only bloom halfway for this reason.
And Laing said Rosemary needs bright light and moist soil. People tend to underwater rosemary, she said.
Pets
As homes fill up with holiday plants, it’s also important to consider pet health.
Laing encourages pet owners to research the toxicity of plants before they bring them home.
Dr. Steve Frame, a veterinarian at Deer-Grove Veterinary Clinic in Cottage Grove, said he has seen cases of animals eating poinsettias over the years.
While it does cause stomach irritation, Frame said poinsettias aren’t actually toxic to pets. Frame said house pets eating poinsettia are “not going to cause any major issues.”
Pet owners may still have holiday plants, Frame said, by keeping them up out of the way so pets can’t get at them.
This can be a challenge with cats that can jump onto high places or dogs that don’t discriminate about what they chew on, Frame said. But, he added, “cats are pretty darn picky about what they eat.”
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) website says that amaryllis, paperwhites, holly and mistletoe are toxic to cats, dogs and horses. Some common symptoms animals have after eating these plants include vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing and changes to blood pressure and heartrate.
Many types of lilies, the ASPCA and Frame both said, are toxic to cats but not to dogs.
And the ASPCA says Christmas cactus and rosemary are not toxic to cats or dogs.
