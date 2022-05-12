A Rockford car club will bring its “A Game” to Sharon on Sunday, June 5.
The Rock-Ford A’s — a club for Ford Model A car enthusiasts — will arrive en mass with their vintage vehicles to downtown Sharon as part of that community’s 25th anniversary of “Model A Day”.
“Model A Day” is the major fundraiser for Sharon’s Historic Downtown group.
Bev Wassman, the president of Historic Downtown LLC, said as many as 200 Model A cars may be parked downtown for the event.
Last year’s Model A Day was affected by the National Model A show simultaneously being held in Oshkosh, which attracted many of the Rock-Ford A’s cars. With the national show in Ohio this year, the car club likely will be on full display.
The June 5 event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to the public. Car enthusiasts aren’t the only ones welcome to attend.
“We’ll have music, vendors and lots of food,” Wassman said. “It will be good family entertainment.”
Model A Fords were produced from 1928-31. The Rock-Ford A’s attend shows throughout Illinois and Chicago. The club has 18 events scheduled this summer.
George Brunson plans to be in Sharon. The Beloit resident has been a member of the club for five years and serves as its co-president.
“There will be over 200 cars in that two-block area,” Brunson said. “It will be packed with Model As.”
Most participants drive their vintage vehicles to the show. A few trailer them there.
The owners can answer any questions those at the show-goers might have.
Brunson’s story of his Model A purchase is worth the trip.
Several years ago, Brunson and his wife were in a fly-in show in Wild Rose, Wisconsin. While at the show, his wife found a cat in a ditch on the grounds. The couple kept the cat until it died about four years later.
The next year while at the show, Brunson excused himself.
“I told my wife ‘I’m going to walk around and see if I can find another cat,” Brunson said.
While walking around the grounds, Brunson came across someone who had a Model A that needed repair work.
“I liked it, and I bought it,” Brunson said. “I came back and my wife asked, ‘Did you find a cat?’” Brunson said. “I said, ‘No, but I found a car.’”
Stories like that, along with live music and food will make Sharon a popular place June 5.
“It’s a fun event,” Wassman said. “It’s a labor of love for these people.”