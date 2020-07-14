Living in the midst of a pandemic, stepping back to another time can take our minds off the problems facing us today.
Milton is fortunate to have not only the Milton House museum but Main Hall, 513 College St., a museum of Milton College history from 1844 to the college closing in 1982.
Doug Welch is president of the Milton College Preservation Society board of directors, which owns and operates Main Hall, 513 College St. This year Welch also has taken on the role of Main Hall Museum curator.
Looking at Main Hall, he said, “One of the primary objectives is to raise the profile of this building and utilize it in whatever fashion we can to preserve and promote the history of the college.”
Another objective is to better serve alumni, he said.
Two years ago at a college homecoming event, Welch took an informal survey of alumni, asking them what they want MCPS to do moving forward.
“They all pointed at the building and said: ‘This is what is important. You preserve this, you preserve the Milton College legacy.’ We took that to heart,” he said.
“We wanted to make it more welcoming to the community, more accessible to the community, more informative to the community and visitors.”
Mieke Miller, daughter of the late Rick Miller (Milton Courier associate editor), in 2019 was hired as the exhibit coordinator. She has a bachelor’s degree in Art History and Museum Studies from Beloit College and completed a master’s in art history at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.
The first priority was Room 14, the first room to the right seen by visitors entering through the parking lot.
“It’s a big room and it’s the first thing you see,” Welch said.
Previously, he said the room was a catchall. When the college was open, Room 14 served as the library before Whitford Hall was built in 1907.
The main feature in the room is now a panoramic timeline starting with Milton Academy’s abolitionist origins in the 1840s. Moving forward, the timeline shows the academy (Milton College) in the context of national and world events.
“We thought that was important,” Welch said.
The timeline was installed in December before Miller left to work at St. Lawrence University in Appleton.
Next, the tour narrative will talk about the academic and music history of the college.
The athletic hall of fame will be expanded into the adjoining room to the north.
Welch said, “With new graphics and images, the extra, airy room with great natural light will allow us to better display trophies, banners and new poster boards highlighting the careers of hall of fame members.”
Another project has been the transformation of the Bernie Westlund Memorial Music Chapel upstairs.
“We think it to be one of the most under-utilized spaces in the community and we want to change that,” Welch said. “We want to make it available for weddings, receptions, recitals.”
Ground work for the chapel transformation was laid in 2019 when MCPS received a donation to replace the heating and air conditioning units. The furnaces have been installed for both the chapel and the main floor. Central air will be in place within a couple weeks.
Gone is the stadium seating, new tables and seating is in place. Skip Drew and other volunteers are doing light flooring work and the piano is ready to go, Welch said.
In addition to the chapel, space on the lower level (which has a kitchen) is available for rent. MCPS joined the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce and planned to host a Business After 5 in June, but that was canceled due to the pandemic.
COVID-19 also has made planning a homecoming event in September difficult.
“We are reaching out to alumni via social media and an upcoming newsletter to gauge how many alum still plan on coming the weekend of Sept. 19,” Welch said.
“Should we get a big response, we’ll make more detailed plans about how to safely accommodate everyone,” he said.
The museum is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are asked to “observe normal mask and social distancing recommendations,” Welch said. For more information about MCPS call 608-868-2354, visit www.miltoncollege.org.
