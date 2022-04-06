Some 40 years ago, DeEtte Ranae had her first realization that she had a special gift.
That gift – which she became aware of at the age of 9 – was the ability to communicate with the spirit world.
Ranae, who became a professional medium in 2016 after years of working as an LPN in the area, will be among those gathering at the Janesville Convention Center, 3100 Wellington Place in Janesville on Saturday and Sunday for the first Metaphysical and Paranormal Expo.
The expo will bring together mediums, paranormal investigators, ghost hunters, psychics, vendors and even a witch or two.
X-Files agents Mulder and Scully won’t be there, but there will be plenty of interesting speakers and presenters to keep those interested in the paranormal and metaphysical worlds busy.
Among them will be Mike Huberty of Madison, who leads American Ghost Walks, which provides walking tours of sites that have had ghost sightings or other strange occurrences.
At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Huberty will talk about “Ghosts and Legends of Southern Wisconsin,” including the famed Beast of Bray Road, a Bigfoot-like creature first seen outside Jefferson.
“It’s just ghost stories from Southern Wisconsin,” said Huberty, who grew up in the Milwaukee area.
Terry Flick is the organizer of the expo. Flick lives in Eau Claire and created Soul and Synergy, LLC. He promotes healing through nonconventional methods.
On Tuesday, Flick shared a process he went through in the morning to help “increase the energy” for this weekend’s event.
“For Janesville, I took the flyer with all the speakers and locations, and I put my pentagram on top of it,” Flick said of a five-pointed star that is used as a mystical symbol. “And then I put my candle over that to show the universe what we’re working on.
“I stood on the porch this morning and had a conversation with the creator and so far, we’ve gotten five more signups.”
Flick is married to a witch.
“He is my husband, and he is pagan,” Flick said.
Pagans are defined as those who hold religious beliefs other than those of the main world religions. Flick said his husband deals in witchcraft.
“There is white witchcraft, and then there’s dark witchcraft,” Flick said. “In our metaphysical world, we don’t allow dark witchcraft. We can tell the difference when people walk in.
“If you work in this world long enough, you can pick that up really fast.”
Patti Negri, too, is a witch, and she will be at the expo this weekend. Known as the “Good Witch of Hollywood,” she has a recurring role on the Travel Channel’s top-rated show “Ghost Adventures.” She has been featured on the national “Coast to Coast with George Noory,” which has been an overnight staple on WCLO-AM for years.
Negri will be part of a three-person panel discussion hosted by Ranae at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and Negri will provide a gallery reading at 7 o’clock that night. On Sunday, Negri will give a presentation titled “Old World Magick in the Modern Paranormal World” at 12:30 p.m.
Ranae is the local star of the two-day expo.
“Being a nurse, it was amazing, and I did love the job,” she said. “But I did better with my skills as a psychic helping people with guidance, or as a medium having people have that moment to say ‘goodbye’ when they didn’t have a chance to say ‘goodbye’.”
Ranae does medium work throughout the country. She is a certified psychic medium and master teacher of psychic mediumship development.
Besides hosting the roundtable discussion at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the general public can purchase an opportunity to have Ranae provide them a medium reading at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees can also visit a vendor room where they can purchase books and paranormal and mystic-related items.
“That is the place where they can buy a Big Foot stuffed animal,” Huberty said.
Seeing dead people
Ranae’s introduction to paranormal came at the age of 9 after she was not allowed to be beyond the first floor of Beloit Memorial Hospital because she was younger than 13.
A woman who had helped raise her was in the hospital.
That night, Ranae had a dream about her “grandmother.”
“Just as livid as could be, we were walking through the hospital,” Ranae said. “We got to the last door, and she opened it and said, ‘DeEtte, who is that in the bed?’
“I looked, and here is a really old lady, and I see all these tubes and hoses. Now I know it was IV and oxygen, but I said, ‘Grandma, that is you.’ And she said, ‘But who am I?’ I said, Grandma, I’m so confused.
“She explained to me the difference between the body and the soul and that her body was no longer working, and that her soul would be leaving.”
She told the young girl that this was what she was meant to do and that it was what she would do the rest of her life.
Ranae woke up that morning and told her mother that Grandma had died.
“She said, ‘DeEtte, she didn’t.’ At 7:30, she got the phone call that Grandma had died.”
Beast of Bray Road
Another prominent local topic of the expo will be the legend of “The Beast of Bray Road.”
In 1936, a night watchman at St. Coletta Convent outside of Jefferson was driving on Highway 18. He noticed a large beast-like creature standing on two legs near a mound at a native burial ground. The watchman described it as being 7 feet tall and weighing 500 pounds.
In 1964, the creature was again reported to be just two miles from the 1936 sighting. In 1972, a woman reported the beast tried to break into her house and then seriously injured a horse.
On Oct. 31, 1989, Doristine Gipson reported she was driving on Bray Road near Delavan when she struck something,
She stopped and got out of her car. She said she saw a large creature running at her. She jumped back into her car, and the creature jumped on her trunk before it fell off as she gunned the accelerator. She showed a neighbor the deep scratches on her car.
That is when the “Beast of Bray Road” became a national story.
Lorraine Endrizzi also reported encountering the Beast in 1982 as she was driving down Bray Road. She described it had large fangs, pointed ears and a face like a wolf. She said it had the frame of a bodybuilder.
“I’ve always been fascinated by things like that,” Huberty said. “So that’s what I’ll be talking about.”