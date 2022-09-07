A renowned jazz band that has been around for decades will play Milton High School.
The four-man harmonic group will have a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
Vocal bassist and drummer Bob Ferreira, the longest tenured member of the group, said the band doesn’t just perform in big cities, adding that concerts take place in large venues, country clubs and high schools like Milton.
“As a musician you can’t regulate yourself to one kind of venue. We personally love the small towns,” Ferreira said.
Ferreira likes to compare the sound of the band to The Beach Boys, The Lettermen and Frank Sinatra.
“It’s kind of like The Beach Boys but with more jazz-influenced tones,” Ferreira said.
The band will start its 74th year in existence later this month. The group formed in 1948 with Don and Ross Barbour, Bob Flanigan and Hal Kratsch. Flanigan, the last founding member of the group, retired from the band in 1992. That was the first year of Ferreira’s tenure in the group.
“The group may be 74 years old but don’t let that fool anyone. I’m the old man in the group and I’m 52. The rest are in their 30s,” Ferreira said. “We try to play a mix of classic and new stuff. We love all music but we love the sound of what we do.”
The band also consists of Ryan Howe as the lead singer and bass player, Tommy Boynton as a guitar player and Jake Baldwin as the trumpet player.
The band has released more than 50 albums, including a self-titled album earlier this year.