CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, Nov. 10: Sip, Savor and Create
Anew Vintage Dream and the Cambridge Market are hosting a monthly crafting event on Nov. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at 217 W. Main Street. The workshop will teach participants to make a mini wooden charcuterie board.
Friday, Nov. 11: Nerf War
The Cambridge CAP Youth Center will host a nerf war at the youth center, 211 South Street, on Nov. 11 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your own nerf gun and eye protection, nerf bullets and dinner will be provided.
Sunday, Nov. 13: FFA Pancake breakfast
The annual Cambridge FFA Alumni and Supporter Pancake Breakfast is Sunday, Nov. 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. On the menu will be pancakes, sausage, Canadian bacon, potatoes, applesauce and beverages. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Thursday, Nov. 17: Grand opening
Local businesses Premiere Couture, Sacred Rhythms Healing Arts, Petal and Wick, Monet's Garden Floral are celebrating the the opening of a new business space at 210 West Main Street with a grand opening on Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m. The event includes tours of the space, meeting with staff there, food and live music.
Thursday, Nov. 17: Thanksgiving Bingo
The Cambridge Community Library will hold Thanksgiving Bingo as part of its Third Thursday program on Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. Participants will win prizes for the Thanksgiving table.
Friday, Nov. 18: Friday Flicks
The Cambridge Community Library will screen the movie "Elvis" (2022) on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. Popcorn and water will be served.
DEERFIELD
Thursday, Nov. 10: Trace The Line
The Deerfield Public Library will host a film screening and community conversation on Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at 12 W. Nelson Street. The library will screen "Trace the Line" a feature length film about two young artists living in the Midwest, navigating isolation, connection and conversations of race. The filmmaker will meet with participants, share behind the scenes info, and hold a question and answer session.
Saturday, Nov. 12: Holiday craft fair
There will be a holiday craft fair at St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. at 3494 Oak Park Road.
Tuesday, Nov. 15: Community survey results
The Deerfield School District will hold a public info session on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at the high school, 300 Simonson Blvd., to share the results of a community survey gauging community response to potential upgrades to Deerfield Middle-High School. Bill Foster of School Perceptions, a consultant that ran the survey, will present.
Thursday, Nov. 17: Nachos and Numbers
The annual Nachos and Numbers math event at Deerfield Elementary School will be Nov. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 340 W. Quarry Street.