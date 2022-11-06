MARSHALL
Saturday, Nov. 12: Trail day
The Marshall Sno-Drifters snowmobile club are holding a trail maintenance day on Nov. 12 at 7 a.m. Meet at 506 Plaza Drive.
Sunday, Nov. 13: Bingo fundraiser
The Marshall American Legion Post 279 will hold a Bingo fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1-3 p.m. at the Marshall Legion Post. This is a fundraiser for the Post.
Sunday, Nov. 13: Portraits
Carley Anne Photoof Marshall is offering mini photo sessions for the holidays at East Wind Christmas Tree Farm on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 12 p.m., 1216 State Highway 19. Book sessions online ahead. Each session is 15 minutes, and yields 15 edited high-resolution photos for digital and print.
Nov. 18-20: Cinderella
Students from the Marshall School District will stage the fall musical "Cinderella" on Nov. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. at 617 Madison Street. Students grades 5-12 will perform.
WATERLOO
Saturday, Nov. 12: Chicken dinner fundraiser
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 is holding a grilled chicken dinner on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at the Legion post, 9250 Highway 89. On the menu will be grilled chicken, potatoes, vegetables, bread, salad and desserts. Dine in, carry out or delivery. Contact a legion member with questions.
Nov. 15-22: Medicare help sessions
The annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period runs from October 15 to December 07. People can review and possibly change their Part D prescription drug plan or their Medicare Advantage plan for the following year. Using the Medicare Plan Finder on www.Medicare.gov is the best way to compare Part D plan costs considering the copays, premiums, and the pharmacy used. Assistance using the Plan Finder will be available at the Junginger Library on November 15 and 22 from 1 to 4 pm. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 920-674-8734.
Nov. 18-20: Musical
A cast of Waterloo High School and Middle School students will be performing "Dead to the Last Drop" Nov. 18-20. This hilarious murder mystery takes place in a coffeehouse and bookstore called Café Caffeine. The crazy cast of characters leads the audience through a maze of funny twists and turns culminating with four possible killers and four possible endings! Shows will be Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov 20 at 1 p.m. Free admission.
Saturday, Nov. 19: State CX Championships
Trek Bicycle will host a state cycling championship on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Trek facility at 801 W. Madison St.
Saturday, Nov. 19: Card making
The Friends of the KJM Library are hosting a card-making event as a fundraiser on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 625 N. Monroe Street at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library. Proceeds benefit the friends.