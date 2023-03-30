The November Rotarians were Mikayla Williams and Lillijana Goeschko from Lake Mills High School, and Lily Haar and Emma Schultz from Lakeside Lutheran High School.
LLHS Senior Lily Haar is the daughter of Joel and Erika Haar. She has two younger siblings, Juliette and Thomas.
During her time at Lakeside, Lily has been a part of A Cappella Choir, a member of the National Honor Society, and cross country.
In her free time, Lily loves spending time with her family and friends, enjoying time outside whenever she can, playing the piano and exercising.
After high school, Lily plans to attend a four-year college (most likely in a warmer climate!), and plans to major in Spanish with the hopes of studying abroad for a portion of her college education. She is honored to be selected as a Lake Mills Student Rotarian for the month to learn more about Rotary and its positive impact and involvement in the community
LLHS Senior Emma Schultz is the daughter of Pastor Don Schultz and Jennifer Schultz. She has two younger siblings, Ryan who is a sophomore at Lakeside and Natalie, an eighth grader at St. Paul elementary.
During her time at Lakeside, Emma has been a part of volleyball, softball, piano and band. She has participated in Teens for Christ service projects, National Honor Society activities, an Operation Go mission trip, and travels with the A Cappella Choir. She has helped out with various activities such as volunteering at Twice is Nice Resale Store in Jefferson, New Friends afternoons and Lakeside’s annual Grand Event fundraiser.
In her free time, she works at Timber Creek, reads for fun, plays piano, and lifts at Rock Lake Fitness. Emma is a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church and helps out there when opportunities arise.
After graduation, she plans to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee to study nuclear medicine technology. Emma is grateful for the opportunity from the Rotary to learn more about this wonderful community.
LMHS Senior Lillijana Goeschko stays active playing soccer and is also involved in figure skating. She enjoys spending time with her mom, dad, sister and tabby cat.
Lillijana is participating in Interact Club, Student Council, Link Crew and is a Social Media Correspondent for the National Honor Society. She also finds time to volunteer for the Jefferson County Humane Society.
After graduating she plans to attend a 4-year university with a major in Biology. Following that, she would like to go to medical school and become an anesthesiologist.
During her time as a Student Rotarian Lillijana would like to meet new people, learn more about her community, and gain a better understanding of the Rotary.
Mikayla Williams is a high school senior at Lake Mills High School. She is student council president and spends time coordinating events between schools in the district. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee in the fall to start her path toward a bachelor’s degree.
During elementary and middle school Mikayla enjoyed playing soccer. Now in high school, she is more interested in arts and crafts, upcycling, and spending time outside. She also likes to spend time with her family, which includes 2 older half-sisters and 3 older step siblings. Mikayla has been working since she was 14 years old and remains dedicated to the job even with all of her other student responsibilities.
While a student rotarian, Mikayla would like to learn more about what the Rotary does to assist foreign exchange students. She is excited to meet new people in the Rotary as well.