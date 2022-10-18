Halloween Parade and Trail 21.jpg
The Cambridge Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treat Trail was on Saturday, Oct. 23. Kids walked around Veterans Park in their costumes and went on a candy hunt down Main Street. (Above): The Riddler balances on the sidewalk curb during the parade.

 McKenna Massey

CAMBRIDGE Thursday, Oct. 20: Halloween Fun

The Cambridge Community Library will hold a Halloween event with family activities as part of its Third Thursday program on Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. Costumes welcome.