CAMBRIDGE Thursday, Oct. 20: Halloween Fun
The Cambridge Community Library will hold a Halloween event with family activities as part of its Third Thursday program on Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. Costumes welcome.
Oct. 22-23: Earth Wood and Fire Artist Tour
The 23-annual Earth Wood and Fire Artist Tour will run Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 in Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Jefferson. 16 area artists will open their studios to visitors to watch them work in real time, purchase art and learn about the processes.
Thursday, Oct. 27: Food truck pop up
On Oct. 27, the Cambridge Market will hold its weekly Sip and Savor event to create art and share a beverage and meal. At this event, there will also be a food cart pop up night with a food truck from Sabor Regio offering authentic Northern Mexican food. The event is located at 217 W. Main Street.
Friday, Oct. 28: Halloween Costume Dance
The Cambridge Community Activities Program will hold a Halloween Costume Dance on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5- p.m. at the youth center at 211 South Street.
Saturday, Oct. 29: Halloween Costume Parade and Trick or Treating trail
The annual Halloween Costume Parade will be Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Veterans Park on Main Street in Cambridge. Families can dress in costume, join a parade, and trick or treat in downtown Cambridge.
Monday, Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat
St. James Lutheran Church in Cambridge is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat on Halloween, Oct. 31 5:30 to 7:30 on the lawn of the church, facing North St. The address is 415 E. North Street. There will be several cars with open trunks, containing treats for the children. This is in conjunction with the village Trick or Treat.
Saturday, Nov. 5: Art & Craft Fair
The Friends of the Cambridge Community Library is excited to announce that the 39th annual Art & Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, November 5 at the Cambridge High School from 9 am to 3 pm. As in year’s past, over 90 vendors will be exhibiting a wide variety of hand made goods such as home and holiday décor, jewelry, clothing, food, soaps and lotions. Lots of new vendors this year too! Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win a beautiful handcrafted quilt or cash prizes. The Cambridge Art &Craft Fair is a great way to get a head start on your holiday shopping.
DEERFIELD Oct. 14-Nov. 11: Footloose tickets on sale
Deerfield High School will stage Footloose as its fall musical this year. Tickets for the show are on sale now, and will be sold until the show runs on Nov. 11, 12 and 13 at Deerfield High School. Tickets for General Admission will be $9 online, and $10 at the door. Tickets for Reserved seats will be $12 online, and $14 at the door. Please contact Ms. Nuetzmann (nuetzmannm@deerfield.k12.wi.us) with any questions about tickets.
Oct. 18-25: Youth costume contest
The Deerfield Chamber of Commerce is holding a youth costume contest from Oct. 18 to 25, for children ages 1-18. Contestants should enter two photos, emailed to dcocpumpkin@gmail.com. Entries are due Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Voting will run from Oct. 26-31 on the chamber Facebook page and at the Deerfield Public Library. You can also submit votes over email. Winners will be announced on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12-23: Business pumpkin decorating contest
The Deerfield Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a pumpkin decorating contest from Oct. 12 to Oct. 23, in conjunction with the Great Pumpkin Hunt.
Wednesday, Oct. 26: Great Pumpkin Hunt
The annual Great Pumpkin Hunt trick or treating event hosted by the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce will be Oct. 26 from 4:30-7 p.m. on Main Street in Deerfield. Dress in costume, visit area businesses and collect some candy.
Wednesday, Oct. 26: Pumpkin decorating contest
The Deerfield Lions Club will host a pumpkin decorating contest for children in grades kindergarten to fourth grade on Oct. 26 in conjunction with the Great Pumpkin Hunt. Pumpkins can be dropped off at the Lions Club stand at the corner of W. Deerfield Street and Main Street between 4 and 4:30 p.m. pumpkins will be voted on during the Great Pumpkin Hunt, and winners will be announced after 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31: Trick or Treating
The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department will be giving out candy and goodies at the Deerfield Fire Station, 305 N. Industrial Park Road on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.