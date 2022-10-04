Cambridge Farm 2 School will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at 9 a.m. at Westside Park, 300 W. Water Street. The event will include a 5K run/kid’s run, a chili cookoff, visits with FFA animals, pumpkin painting, an arts tent, live music and concessions.
Thursday, Oct. 13: Blood drive
The Friends of the Cambridge Area EMS are hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 1 to 6 p.m., in the Amundson Center Community Room on Spring Water Alley. Although walk-ins will be accepted, it’s preferred that you make an appointment by going to www.redcrossblood.org and entering 53523 in the “Find a Blood Drive” box. You can also call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. If you have questions, please contact Steve Struss at 608-228-2119.
Friday, Oct. 14: Parent’s Night Out
The Cambridge Community Activities Program will hold a Halloween party on Oct. 14 from 6:30-9 p.m., as part of its monthly Parent’s Night Out event. Kids grades 4K-5 will do Halloween activities and watch a movie while supervised by CAP staff.
DEERFIELD
Saturday, Oct. 8: Crafting Day
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran is holding its monthly craft day on Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3494 Oak Park Road. Bring your crafts for a quiet place to work on projects.
Saturday, Oct. 15: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market wraps up for the season on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 206 S. Main Street in Deerfield. Area vendors of produce, baked goods, crafts and other products will be present.