The Marshall Community Library will hold a paper crafting session for adults on Oct. 3 from 5-7 p.m. at 605 Waterloo Road. This group will make greeting cards and other paper crafts, bring your own double sided tape or glue. Session is sponsored by the Friends of the Marshall Library.
Saturday, Oct. 8: Jage Nichols performance
Jage Nichols, a local guitarist and performer, will play at Capital Speed on Oct. 8 from 6-9 p.m. at 118 Industrial Drive.
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Lego Night
The Marshall Community Library will hold a Lego night on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at 605 Waterloo Road.
Sunday, Oct. 16: Fire department pancake breakfast
The Marshall Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual pancake breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the fire department, 119 Industrial Drive. Firefighters will serve pancakes, sausage, eggs, hash browns and other breakfast items.
WATERLOO
Thursday, Oct. 6: Summer Burger Fry Thursdays
The Krause-Langer VFW Post 6614, located at 115 S. Monroe Street in Waterloo, will hold its last burger fry on Oct. 6. VFW members will cook burgers and sell additional food, and proceeds will go toward the post rehab project. Event runs 4-8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9: UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup
The Union Cycliste Internationale, a worldwide competitive cycling organization, is holding the first round of the Cyclo-Cross World Cup on Oct. 9, at the Trek Bicycles headquarters in Waterloo, 801 Madison Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Career workshop
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is holding a career workshop at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library on Oct. 11 at 625 N. Monroe Street at 6 p.m. The workshop will help people with job searching, resume tips and other direction for career development.