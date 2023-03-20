Being Wisconsin born and raised on a farm, I can honestly say that I’ve dealt with much of the worst that winter can offer.

I have cut wood in snow up to my waist, pounded on frozen manure spreader aprons in sub-zero temperatures, driven tractors into the wind until my face was numb and hauled hay bales and water buckets hundreds of feet through the snow. But I am now 100 percent, officially declared, positively, absolutely sick of winter.