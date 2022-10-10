Mother Nature paints her backdrop with yellow for late summer and fall. The native plants scattered in our parks, along the roadways and in our yards are yellow: the whole family of black-eyed Susans and sunflowers, rosinweed, compass plant, prairie dock, yellow coneflowers, sienna, cup plant, evening primrose and of course… goldenrods. Right now, walking in Korth Park, the color is everywhere.

Goldenrods blanket the meadows and brilliant sunflowers dance above the goldenrod in soft breezes.