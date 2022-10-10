Mother Nature paints her backdrop with yellow for late summer and fall. The native plants scattered in our parks, along the roadways and in our yards are yellow: the whole family of black-eyed Susans and sunflowers, rosinweed, compass plant, prairie dock, yellow coneflowers, sienna, cup plant, evening primrose and of course… goldenrods. Right now, walking in Korth Park, the color is everywhere.
Goldenrods blanket the meadows and brilliant sunflowers dance above the goldenrod in soft breezes.
These golden swatches edge the walkways like a natural flip version of MGM’s yellow brick road which Dorothy used to search for the Wizard.
Our crops too take on a yellow mantel: corn tassels and silk along with ripening soybeans. The tamaracks of our wetlands and the dancing leaves of the poplars turn a glorious yellow. Birds share in this palette too: goldfinches hanging on the head of prairie plants seeking seeds, the flash of yellow on the tail feathers of chattering cedar waxwings as they dart in bushes and trees snatching ripening fruit, and the black masked yellow throat warblers seen out in Zeloski Marsh. This vibrant canvas makes the blues and purples of the asters jump out, as well as the brilliant red of maples. It even seems that sunsets, pushing ever earlier, are clothed in a warmer hue bathing our open spaces in richer color.
Meteorologists say that the longer light scatters the blue and violet particles allowing the yellows, oranges, and reds greater penetration. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures also enhance our sunsets. I’m sure they are right. I just know that sunsets are increasingly spectacular during the Fall—particularly after a storm.
What is it about yellow? Scientists tell us that our eyes process yellow first. Our peripheral vision is 2.5 times higher for yellow than red. Perhaps this is why yellow is associated with caution and alerts us to transitions. Marketers have found that yellow tends to evoke feelings of happiness and optimism. The color seems to make us alert and energized, boosting our memory and motivating us into quick decision making. Artists will tell you that yellow, alongside red, is the oldest color in art—dating back to prehistoric times.
For me, yellow is the doorway to Fall. When I hear that distinctive clucking, clatter of the coots and the tops of the bulrushes edging Rock Lake’s Korth Bay turn a warm golden in the waning light — winter is whispering its pending arrival. The wheel continues to turn. The Norns continue their weaving bringing the threads of past, what is presently coming into being and what shall be together into their unending tapestry.