The first summer we moved to Lake Mills, I was pretty sure we were the luckiest people in the world. Then I saw the pelicans….
Have you seen them? They are giant, brilliant white birds with black tipped wings starkly outlined in the blue of our summer sky. Their wingspan is 9’-- dwarfing a bald eagle or turkey vulture whose wing span measures around 6’. That morning, a whole flock of them (perhaps 30 or more) were floating in Korth Bay. They lazily split into two groups and organized themselves into a very slowly moving horseshoe. Occasionally, a bird would open and wave their wings. It wasn’t until they closed the circle, and all the birds dove into the water simultaneously, that I realized they were hunting together. After they came up, the closed circle opened and they continued across the bay! How much do pelicans eat? About three pounds of fish a day.
Later that summer, I’d notice four pelicans in the sky, wheeling over our lake. If the lake was busy, they would disappear. If it was quiet, more would show up. Could they’ve been scouts? Are pelicans that smart?
The Finch Gang, a dedicated group of local birders, saw around 200 pelicans at Zeloski Marsh on 6/4/2022. 200! Yes, pelicans are social birds and collect in groups which are called a pod, pouch, squadron, brief or scoop. At 200, I’m not sure how many pouches that would be…. According to a biologist at Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, the Wisconsin pelican population has been steadily increasing since the 1980s when they first started showing up. They are now nesting in Green Bay, Horicon, Lake Winnebago and down on the Mississippi near Clinton, Iowa. Are the birds we’re seeing coming from Horicon? Could there be a nesting place somewhere nearby? Local birders speculate that perhaps some of the birds are nesting at Lake Koshkonong, although there is no firm evidence of it. Tom Erdman, a birding specialist from the Green Bay area, indicated that pelicans checked out the area near Green Bay’s cormorant colony for 4-5 years before finally nesting there themselves. So perhaps our pelicans are carefully considering their options.
One strange aspect that you might notice is that breeding birds have a bright orange bump or knob on the top of their bill. It’s called a “nuptial tubercle” and will fall off once chick feeding begins. Only a handful of the birds in Korth Bay had those protrusions, so I was initially concerned that something was seriously wrong with them. They were such a peculiar sight. It certainly makes it obvious who is available for breeding. Since pelicans can live a long time (10-30 yrs), breeding age typically happens at around three to five years.
A couple of Sundays ago, I was walking in Madison and the shadows of huge wings dappled the street from overhead. Astonished, I looked up and saw four pelicans. I couldn’t help it. I stopped mid-people stream, pointed to the sky and exclaimed, “Pelicans!” Only one person and a toddler stopped to look up at the sight. The toddler did the walking-sit-down maneuver to slow down her adult. She was just unceremoniously hoisted along by her arm as she twisted, open-mouthed, to continue watching the birds. Too bad her adult didn’t notice them too. They missed a striking sight because so quickly, silently, the birds disappeared. I couldn’t help smiling, thinking how lucky I was to live in such a magical place as Lake Mills where you can see pelicans in our bay or in our nearby marsh.