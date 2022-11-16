The proposed 2023 city of Madison budget offers mostly good news for city services, with few cuts and a range of new offerings. It is made possible by the city’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, robust pace of development, and use of federal aid.

Compared to the stark financial problems facing leaders in Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, their counterparts in the state’s second-largest city are in an enviable position, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s annual brief examining Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s proposed budget.