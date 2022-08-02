A drive-up comedy and live music show this Saturday, Aug. 6 will help the Parker YMCA raise money for its programs.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, stand-up comedians John Egan and Warren B. Hall will perform outside at the YMCA as part of Comedy for a Cause.
The parking lot of the YMCA, at 1360 N. Parkview Dr., opens at 5 p.m.
Attendees may bring chairs to sit on near the stage that will be set up near the parking lot, or they can listen from their vehicles, tuning to a yet-to-be specified station on their car radio. The station frequency will be announced the day of the event, the Parker YMCA marketing and engagement director Leah Kluge said.
After the comedy show, musician Ryan Scott will perform on the stage.
“I would describe him as very classic rock,” Kluge said.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle to raise additional funds for Parker YMCA programs.
Kluge, who helped organize the drive-up event, said that while the comedy show has been advertised as an 18 and older show, it’s appropriate for most older teens.
“Both comedians have pretty clean corporate comedy,” Kluge said. “We did say adult comedy but last year we had some 16 year olds come with their parents, which is fine.”Proceeds from Comedy for a Cause will support financial assistance programs for YMCA members and senior and youth programs.
According to his website, Egan, a Wisconsin native, bases his comedy on his Catholic upbringing, dating life and various jobs he held prior to doing standup. His website lists various jobs he has had, including an electrician and sales representative, corporate office work and with the Green Bay Packers.
Hall was once featured on the Fox show “Laughs.” According to his website, he has been doing standup comedy since 1996.
Kluge said the drive-in portion of the event came from the necessity of physically separating fin 2020 due to COVID-19. That was the first year of Comedy for a Cause, so there was a desire for it to go on, but in a safe way, Kluge said.
“I thought, ‘How cool would it be to still have the event but people could come in their cars?’” Kluge recalls.
Tickets are $30 per person or $100 for a “full carload.” Beverages and food will be provided as part of the ticket price, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.
“We labeled it (the full carload) as a four-pack, but if you have a van with six people, just provide the names during registration,” when buying tickets, Kluge said.
To purchase tickets call (608) 868-9622 or go to ymcajanesville.org/programs.
