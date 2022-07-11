Pete Strommen scores go-ahead run on wild pitch in a Cottage Grove home talent win against Marshall By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jul 11, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Pete Strommen hits a fly ball against Marshall on Friday, July 8. Strommen scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to help the Firemen to a 6-5 victory. Calahan Steed Buy Now Graham Schroeder-Gasser flies around third base to score a run for Cottage Grove against Marshall. Schroeder-Gasser hit a home run in the 6-5 win on Friday, July 8. Calahan Steed Buy Now Nick Herbig makes a running throw to first base. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In Waunakee, pool referendum question ready for Nov. 8 ballot Federal rules and market dominance fueled Wisconsin's baby formula shortage Milton to explore redoing Madison Avenue during water main project At St. John's in Waunakee, a new principal comes on board Road work begins Monday, July 11 for North Bristol Street Featured Weekly Print Ads Summer Hours Star Tom's Painting Summer Hours Waunakee Office Bulletin Classified Ads Want to Cook and Have Benefits Too? Hometown News Superstar Subway Now Hiring Bulletin