The Lake Mills football team enters 2021 on a four-game winning streak.
Usually, it’s state champions only that get to have this honor. Last season, the WIAA elected not to conduct a full-scale playoff, instead using regional championships. The L-Cats knocked off Lakeside Lutheran, 21-19, on the road for their WIAA Division 3 regional crown, finishing the season 7-2.
Head coach Tyler Huber enters year No. 2 leading the L-Cats excited about the prospect of a full fall camp and regular-length season.
“We are getting back to the normal routine here,” Huber said. “There’s an excitement of having a camp and being able to see these guys in the offseason. I was with them in December and watched them in basketball and wrestling. Then in the spring watched some compete in baseball and track in addition to time spent in the weight room.
“You build relationships during that time. To have a complete summer and complete camp feels like more of a normal year. Last year it felt like we were practicing for a couple of days, scrimmaged and got the year going. Doing a complete install is a breath of fresh air with these guys.”
Lake Mills has gone 34-9 the past four seasons, posting 10-2 records in 2018 and 2019. As is the case with all good things, the Adam Moen era had to come to an end. Moen, who went 24-6 in three seasons as starter, completed 70 percent of his passes in 2020 for 2,326 yards with 24 touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 119.8 en-route to winning the Dave Krieg Award for top senior quarterback statewide. Moen, along with top target Jaxson Retrum, were first-team all-state selections and among the 11 football seniors that graduated in the spring.
This year’s crop of L-Cats has just five senior members.
“The seniors we’ve got, there’s lots of leadership in that group,” Huber said. “They’re really high-quality, high-character kids.”
Junior Caden Belling (5-foot-10, 158 pounds), who was the team’s backup last year and junior varsity starter, has inserted himself as the frontrunner for QB1.
Belling’s main targets on the outside are likely to be senior Michael Stenbroten (6-2, 199) and junior J.P. Rguig (5-6, 161), who were among a host of L-Cats that spent their springs competing in track and field.
“We are looking for offensive production from those two guys,” Huber said. “There’s three or four more guys battling for starting spots.”
Stenbroten, a second-team all-conference selection as a specialist the last time all-league awards were handed out in 2019, was the team’s third-leading receiver in 2020, catching 31 passes for 347 and four touchdowns. Rguig had 17 catches for 139 yards a season ago.
The L-Cats have a three-headed monster at running back as they look to replace Charlie Cassady, according to Huber. Senior Carson Lund (5-10, 162), junior Ben Buchholtz (5-8, 185) and sophomore Cooper Murphy (5-7, 175) are fighting for the starting spot. The three backs are interchangeable and will all see touches.
Lake Mills’ offensive line returns seniors David Bruce (5-9, 219) and Ryan Grossman (5-11, 215) and junior Derek Bruce (5-10, 231) but will need to replace its two tackles (Tyler Theder and Josh Lescohier). Juniors Gibson Hale (6-1, 198) and Sam Horkan (5-11, 182) figure to be in line for starting roles.
“Out of all of our groups, the most seasoned and experienced group would be the offensive line,” Huber said. “We have guys who played a little last year who will cement themselves into roles.”
The defensive line figures to mirror the offensive line with the Bruce brothers and Grossman getting plenty of snaps. The team needs to replace Lescohier at nose tackle.
Buchholtz, a three-year starter and honorable mention all-league honoree in 2019 as a freshman, will lead the defense from his middle linebacker spot. Murphy, who played some as a freshman, will occupy the other MLB position.
“Ben and Cooper should form a good duo at middle linebacker,” Huber said.
Stenbroten, who along with Buchholtz were among the team’s leading tacklers in 2020, will shift from the secondary to outside linebacker, playing more in the box. Junior Rex Cassady (5-9, 181) will also see time at OLB.
Lake Mills’ secondary remains largely intact with three of the four starters back. Rguig and Lund will man the cornerback positions while senior Cole Flood (5-10, 168) remains in his role at free safety. Sophomore Matthew Stenbroten (6-3, 193) will line up at the other safety.
“He’s 6-foot-3, 200 pounds or so with a high ceiling,” Huber said of Stenbroten. “Excited for him.”
Huber oversaw the team’s weight room time in the offseason, something that should pay plenty of dividends especially in the trenches and late in contests.
“They did a great job this summer,” Huber said. “Historically Lake Mills has been known for athletes, guys that play basketball as well, that can run and are athletic. This year we’ll be just as athletic. These guys worked very hard in weight room. They are going to show that in their toughness and aggressiveness.
“We are not going to be scared this year to be aggressive in blocking, tackle and all those things. We are going to try and be the hammer, not the nail.”
Conference Race
The Capitol Conference has its first go around as an eight-team league, playing seven conference games, in football only this season, one year later than expected because of the truncated seasons in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Lakeside Lutheran, Luther Prep, Columbus and Lodi remain in the league while Big Foot and Beloit Turner come over from the Rock Valley Conference and Horicon/Hustisford makes the move from the Trailways-Large Conference. Poynette departs for the South Central Conference.
Logic has it that teams which exercised the option to play the alternate spring season last school year (Lodi, Columbus, Big Foot and Turner) could head into the fall with momentum on their side.
Huber envisions Lodi, which returns speedster Lucas Heyroth at running back/linebacker and went 6-0 this spring, as a team to look out for along with Lakeside Lutheran and Columbus. Beyond that, it’s hard to say how things could shake out.
Lake Mills does have eight of its nine regular-season games on turf surfaces.
Final Word
Expectations on the outside may not be sky high for these L-Cats, but that doesn’t mean the reigning Capitol Conference champions should overlooked.
“Excited about this group. We are a small tight-knit group,” Huber said. “It’s a great group of kids. Going into the year, I don’t think anyone is going to expect anything that highly about our success. This group of kids might surprise some people. Looking forward to watching them play and coaching them.”