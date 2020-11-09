The floodgates opened.
Offensively Lake Mills scored every time they touched it, excluding a drive in the waning moments of the first half, and defensively the L-Cats forced four turnovers.
It all added up to a 51-14 victory for the Lake Mills football team over Reedsburg in a nonconference game on Homecoming Friday to conclude the regular season.
Afterwards, the team’s 11 seniors joined together to take part in the annual tradition of walking the field after the last scheduled home game, doing so at LMHS for the first time.
“It's a great opportunity to be with the seniors one last time, kind of reflect on everything throughout the four years we've been here,” senior wide receiver Jaxson Retrum said. “Even going back to youth football throughout middle school and going back to when we first started tackle football.
“It's a great string of memories together. It's great to reflect on everything. This place is great and I'm going to miss being an L-Cat. You know what they say, L-Cats never die.”
These L-Cats racked up a season-high in points, amassed 414 yards and took the ball away three times before halftime.
“This is the type of results we can have every week if we want to,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “We have to tap into our talent and our potential. If we do that, we're going to be a tough team to beat going into the next two weeks in the playoffs.”
Lake Mills (5-2) had possession first and senior receiver Charlie Bender caught a five-yard out route for his first touchdown of the season less than five minutes in. The L-Cats gained more than 10 yards on three straight plays, including first-down runs by senior quarterback Adam Moen and senior tailback Charlie Cassady.
Reedsburg junior quarterback Bryant Yanke had issues with the mesh point on a handoff on the Beavers’ third play, resulting in a fumble inside Beaver territory. Cassady picked up 37 yards on the next play and scored on a two-yard rush two plays later, upping the lead to 14-0 with 4 minutes, 53 seconds left in the first.
Yanke connected with junior running back Griffen Elder on a 56-yard pass that cut the lead to 14-6 after the 2-point attempt failed.
Retrum, who finished with eight catches for 135 yards, was responsible for all 57 of the L-Cat yards on the next drive, capping things with a 13-yard contested TD grab in the back corner of the end zone, beating one-on-one coverage. Retrum had a 37-yard grab to set up the red zone chance, going up in traffic to secure the catch.
“(Adam and I) have a great relationship both on and off the field,” Retrum said. “We're both on the same page. I feel like our friendship, we're really close. On the field we can read each other’s minds and we know what each other wants whether it’s a fade ball or a short route. It's great to have that close of a relationship with your quarterback.
“Our coaches have been preaching about doing our job and I think today we did a good job doing our job. People were doing what they were supposed to and making plays, forcing fumbles and going after the ball.”
Junior linebacker Michael Stenbroten tracked Yanke down in space to force a Beaver punt early in the second.
Moen, who carried it nine times for 81 yards with two rushing scores while going 17-for-22 for 218 yards and three passing scores, had a gain of 23 on a scramble out of the pocket to get the next series jumpstarted. Retrum had catches of 21 and 10 yards sandwiched around a Moen six-yard carry to put it at the 15-yard line. Moen then found paydirt from 11 yards out, running off left tackle and through a defensive back to make it 28-6.
Yanke overthrew his man in double coverage and was picked off by Bender, who turned upfield and returned it to the 25 as Lake Mills, which is tied for 10th in the Associated Press medium-sized schools division, was in business again.
“The sideline got into it, got us going and we had fun,” Retrum said. “That was the big message was to have a ton of fun. By doing that we wanted to make plays and in the first half we did that in scoring 35 points and making plays on defense.”
Sophomore tailback JP Rugig had a catch-and-run of 20 before Moen dragged a defender with him to the goal line on a 5-yard rushing score with 4:32 left before the break.
Reedsburg (2-5) tried a little trickeration on its next drive with Elder throwing it on the option. Retrum, from his defensive end position, beat his man off the line and leaped to get a hand on the pass, sending it into the air and into the waiting arms of Cassady.
“Jaxson has big tall body that you have to throw over at 6-foot-4. He got a tip up there,” Huber said. “We do that in practice a lot with the tip drill with the defensive backs. They executed it, made the plays and did a great job.”
Lake Mills didn’t turn the pick into points in the final minute of the opening half but did score on their first drive of the second half after Retrum sacked Yanke to end a promising Beaver drive.
Cassady, who had 10 totes for 105 yards, scored his second touchdown on a nine-yard scamper up the middle. On an unplanned two-point try, senior Brandon Topel found Stenbroten wide open in the corner of the end zone, extending the lead to 43-6.
Retrum recovered a fumble on the second play of the next series before hauling in a 25-yard TD on a jumpball. Bender then caught the 2-point attempt late in the third that made it 51-14.
“(Adam and Jaxson) have a friendship that stems a lot farther than going onto the field, too,” Huber said. “They know exactly where they are going to be, Adam knows where Jaxson is going to be. Jaxson is a really great athlete, for him to make the type of plays he's making is great and it's something we see it every day in practice.
“We were expecting them to go into a three-man front, put everybody in man coverage. That's what we've practiced all week. We had a game plan to that and that's what they came out with. I thought we executed very well on the offensive side of the ball tonight.”
Reedsburg had issues sustaining drives and getting into the flow of its offense.
“Defensively they played fast,” Huber said. “We talked all week about playing fast. If you're going to make a mistake do it at 150 percent and live with it, go onto the next play. I thought they did a great job of that. They knew what their responsibility and job was.”
Lake Mills now enters the homestretch of its season with a pair of playoff games. Despite not having an official state championship contested this season due to the four-week postponement of play in August, the team is relishing the chance to continue competing together.
“Our group of seniors is really special,” Retrum said. “We're just so close. I can't give them enough credit for the support they give me. I have to give credit to the offensive line; I wouldn't be able to catch any balls without them. They are a great group.”
Lake Mills is seeded second in its Division 3 playoff pod and will host third-seeded Mauston on Friday at 7 p.m. in Level 1. The victor plays either top-seeded Lakeside Lutheran or fourth-seeded Edgewood in Level 2 on Nov. 20.
LAKE MILLS 51, REEDSBURG 14
Reedsburg 6 0 0 8 — 14
Lake Mills 21 14 8 8 — 51
LM: Bender 5 pass from Moen (Lund kick)
LM: Cassady 2 run (Lund kick)
R: Elder 59 pass from Yanke (run failed)
LM: Retrum 10 pass from Moen (Lund kick)
LM: Moen 11 run (Lund kick)
LM: Moen 5 run (Lund kick)
LM: Cassady 9 run (Mi. Stenbroten pass from Topel)
LM: Retrum 25 pass from Moen (Bender pass from Moen)
R: Brandt 25 pass from Yanke (Raupp run)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — R 13, LM 14.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — R 46-212; LM 19-186.
Passing yards — R 83; LM 218.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — R 2-6-1; LM 17-22-0.
Penalties-yards — R 3-30; LM 5-40.
Fumbles-lost — R 3-2; LM 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — R: Yanke 21-81; Elder 12-75; LM: Cassady 10-105; Moen 9-81.
Passing — R: Yanke 2-6-2-83; LM: Moen 17-22-3-218.
Receiving — R: Elder 1-59; LM: Retrum 8-135.
