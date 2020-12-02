Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen was selected as the Dave Krieg Award recipient for most outstanding quarterback in the state during voting that was part of the Wisconsin Sports Network Senior Football Awards announced this week.
Moen went 176-for-250 passing this season for 2,326 yards and 24 scores, helping the L-Cats go 7-2. He also totaled 616 yards on the ground and 12 rushing scores.
“We talk about standard both as a team and as a program and how you should carry yourself from a work-ethic standpoint. Adam sets that standard,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “He sets the example for our team, especially for the younger kids to see.
“People see the stats he puts up on Friday nights. They don’t see how he works Sunday through Thursday and the preparation he puts in. He’s very hard on himself. He’s never satisfied which is what makes him great as a player. He pays attention to the small details on how to get better on a day-to-day and week-to-week basis. That sets him aside from most.”
Moen has 8,117 career passing yards (fourth all-time in state history) in three seasons as starter, recording 89 passing touchdowns (third all-time in state history). In the rushing department, he has recorded 2,114 yards and 43 scores. He also has 10,231 combined passing and rushing yards, which is the second-highest mark in the Wis. record books.
Lake Mills switched from an air raid attack to an offense that featured more run-pass options this season under Huber.
“(Adam) had an understanding of what we were trying to do as an offense,” Huber said. “We ran a lot of run-pass option stuff. As a young quarterback to read defenses, read inside linebackers and read outside linebackers without having training camp and a shortened season was impressive. To have as much on his plate as he did with a brand new offense and a shorter season is tough on everyone. For Adam to take it in stride, he did a fantastic job all year.”
Last year, Moen surpassed Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Josh Weiss for most total passing and rushing yards in a single season with 4,477. Moen threw for 3,517 yards and rushed for 960 yards, scoring 60 touchdowns. His passing yards were the fourth-most in a campaign. He had 39 passing and 21 rushing scores, which were the second-highest TD total from one season.
Moen joins a group of past honorees that includes the likes of: Watertown’s Tarek Yaeggi (2012), Xavier’s Matt Ferris (2013), Brown Deer’s Zack Baun (2014), Amherst’s Garrett Groshek (2015), Kimberly’s Danny Vanden Boom (2016), Franklin’s Max Alba (2017), Kimberly’s Cody Staerkel (2018) and La Crosse Central’s Johnny Davis (2019).
“It was a pleasure to have the experience to coach him for the one year I was able to,” Huber said. “He has a lot of great memories with football and moments ahead of him now with basketball. He’ll get some looks if he wants to play college football. There’s a team that will be grateful they allowed him to play on their team. Any program that decides to take him is going to be better in the long run.”
Dave Krieg, a D.C. Everest graduate who the award is named after, played collegiately at Milton College before a 19-year career in the National Football League, 12 of which came with the Seattle Seahawks. Krieg, a three-time Pro Bowler, is top 12 in NFL history for passing yardage, completions, pass attempts and passing TDs.
The other finalists for the award were: Josh Bauer from Lourdes Academy, Michal Dul from Mosinee, Brady Hoppert from Martin Luther and Tristan Schelvan from Amherst.
The 2020 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state teams will be released following the spring season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.