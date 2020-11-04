The Lakeside Lutheran football team closes out regular-season play at Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Friday in week 7.
The Warriors (5-0) moved up two spots to fourth in this week’s Associated Press medium-sized schools poll.
The Chargers (3-3) lost 23-13 at home against Kewaskum, a team Lakeside defeated 39-8 in week 4, last Friday. The Warriors handed Portage a 35-6 loss in week 6 and are averaging 283 yards per game on the ground, scoring 18 times with an average rush of 6.7 yards.
KML, like Lakeside, runs the veer offense out of a shotgun formation. This will be the Warriors’ first game facing an option team.
“Our scout team should be able to give us good looks since that’s what we run all the time,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said.
KML senior quarterback Nick Ninmann completes just 33 percent of his passes and has three touchdowns, also throwing three interceptions. Ninmann has 72 carries for 389 yards, good for 5.4 yards per attempt, and leading rusher Joey Ehlke, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior, has 100 totes for 666 yards, averaging 6.7 yards a run, with eight touchdowns.
“They have a good running back in Ehlke that averages over 100 yards a game and a three-year starter in quarterback with Ninmann who is an athletic kid,” Bauer said. “They average almost 200 yards rushing between the two. We are always determined to stop the run first and foremost. Should be a good matchup between two teams that know what the other is doing.”
The Chargers utilize a three-man front defensively, setting up in a 34 or 35 typically.
Lakeside looks to cap an unbeaten regular season ahead of the playoffs beginning next week. The postseason is two weeks in 2020 and will feature teams seeded and placed into four-team pods with the two winning teams advancing to meet in Level 2 on Nov. 20 while the two losing teams have the option to also play that day or schedule another opponent to conclude the season.
REEDSBURG (2-4) AT LAKE MILLS (4-2)
Lake Mills’ football team faces its third Badger Conference foe in four weeks when Reedsburg comes to town Friday for Homecoming in week 7.
The L-Cats, who won at Sauk Prairie 22-13 last week, are tied for 10th with Marshall in this week’s AP medium-sized schools poll after being just outside the poll a week ago.
Reedsburg lost to Edgewood 21-15 last week and beat Watertown 24-9 the week prior.
“They are a good football team from the Badger Conference that runs flex bone,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They have two new head coaches this season that are co-head coaches.
“The team is very big, strong and physical. Will have a tough test for our offensive line and defensive line being able to control the line of scrimmage. That will be a good matchup between the two teams.”
The Beavers score 18.5 points a game and do most of their damage on the ground. Junior quarterback Bryant Yanke has attempted 40 passes, completing 20, while running it 106 times for 325 yards and four scores. Senior tailback Miles Raupp has 55 carries for 364 yards, good for 6.6 yards an attempt, with three touchdowns.
“We have to be extremely disciplined and make sure we are doing our responsibility and job defensively.” Huber said. “They want to run the ball and it’s similar to Lakeside with how they run their offense except Reedsburg is under center.
“Having played Lakeside and that style of offense in the last few weeks it won’t be anything different than we’ve seen or something we won’t be prepared for. Yanke isn’t the biggest guy, but he runs the ball well and runs their system well. He is quick so we’ll need to get all 11 hats to the football.”
Reedsburg’s defense, which has given up over 21 points twice this season, will show a variety of looks.
“It will be interesting to see how they line up with the front seven and secondary,” Huber said. “They will want to stop the run and have six kids who are big and physical. We are looking to establish the run and take shots in the air when it presents itself.”
Senior linebacker Charlie Cassady had a team-leading 10 tackles last week while sophomore linebacker Ben Buchholtz tallied nine.
Lake Mills will look to send its senior class out in style in potentially the last home game of the year.
