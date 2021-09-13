The Lake Mills football team has been waiting for a galvanizing moment.
After going nearly 11 full quarters without scoring a point, the L-Cats scored 14 unanswered to force overtime.
In the second extra session, sophomore wide receiver Matthew Stenbroten caught a seven-yard touchdown pass and sophomore KC Hagedorn’s point after gave Lake Mills a 21-20 Capitol Conference victory over Luther Prep’s football team on Friday at L-Cat Stadium, snapping the Phoenix’s nine-game win streak.
On the play, junior quarterback Caden Belling floated a perfect ball near the back pylon that Stenbroten high-pointed and came down with despite a defender in close coverage.
“We saw they were singled up to the single wide receiver side,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “Matthew is 6-foot-3 almost 200 pounds. Specimen of an athlete already as a sophomore in high school. Will be a really good one down the road.
“He made a heck of play to high point the ball over his head, tuck it and keep feet inbounds. It was a good ball to throw it up there where only Matthew could get it. The offensive line and backs blocking in pass pro allowed us to get the pass off.”
Luther Prep (3-1, 1-1 Capitol) got off to a stellar start as senior running back Josiah Moore, who had 115 rushing yards, scored on a 45-yard run on the second play of the team’s first series with 6 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first quarter.
With 37 seconds left in the first half, senior quarterback Brett Wieting found senior wide receiver Thomas Koelpin, who used his 6-foot-3 frame to haul in a pass on a fade route in traffic for a 17-yard strike. Junior Jude Pederson’s point after made it 14-0 at the break.
The L-Cats (2-2, 1-1), who win their sixth consecutive in the series, had played 10-plus quarters of football dating back to Aug. 20’s season opener against Mineral Point without scoring a point. That changed when junior wide receiver JP Rguig caught a 15-yard pass from Belling with 25 seconds remaining in the third quarter, slashing the lead to 14-7.
Junior running back Ben Buchholtz, who returned to the lineup after missing last week’s game with an injury, scored on a three-yard run with 7:29 left in the fourth quarter to knot it at 14.
Each side had two more possessions in the fourth quarter but neither pushed points across.
The L-Cats opened the college-rules overtime with possession. On fourth and 4 from the 19-yard line, Belling came up a yard short of the line to gain on a read-option run.
Moore fumbled on a third and six rush to the left at the 11-yard line with Cole Flood making the tackle and Stenbroten jarring the ball free, forcing double overtime.
Luther Prep scored on its first play as Wieting hit Koelpin for a 25-yard TD on a fade to the corner.
After consecutive L-Cat penalties on the point after try, Gregorius elected to trot the offense back out for a two-point try from less than a foot away. Wieting was ruled inches short of the goal line on a sneak with David Bruce and Derek Bruce leading a host of Lake Mills defenders on the stop.
Belling then had his first-down pass tipped and nearly picked off. On second down, Belling rolled out and found Rguig for a pick up of 11 yards. The L-Cats then committed a false start, setting up first and 15. Rguig had a contested five-yard catch followed by a Buchholtz carry of seven yards, setting up third and 3 from the seven-yard line. That’s where Belling and Stenbroten connected for the game-winner.
“We have kids who work extremely hard, are good kids and resilient,” Huber said. “They never quit for a second the entire game. The first three weeks we played good programs. The kids we have are definitely battled tested and have played good opponents. Luther Prep is a good football team. Our guys work extremely hard and play for four quarters. We have a lot of kids who don’t come off the field ever. If you’d think a team would be hurt by double overtime, it would be us because our depth isn’t good. Our guys are in pretty darn good shape. Guys stepped up and made plays when we needed to.”
The Phoenix failed to score or drive it deep into plus territory in the second half.
“Defensively, I thought we played pretty well for all four quarters and were able to stop run game pretty well,” Huber said. “Take away four or five big plays, the defense for the most part did an excellent job defending them.”
Wieting was 4-for-9 passing for 52 yards with two scores, adding 60 rushing yards.
Belling went 21-for-33 passing for 184 yards, throwing two touchdowns, one interception.
“In the second half, he settled in a little bit,” Huber said of Belling. “For a four-game starter at quarterback, the pass to JP for the score got things going for him. He’s a momentum player. He’s definitely a gamer, great kid and football player. Hoping he can take performance from Friday, particularly in the second half, and take baby steps off that. If he does, I like our chances going forward.”
Rguig had six catches for 66 yards, Stenbroten caught three passes totaling 63 yards and Buchholtz had 46 rushing yards.
The L-Cats play at Lakeside Lutheran this week.
LAKE MILLS 21, LUTHER PREP 20 (2 OT)
Luther Prep 7 7 0 0 6 — 20
Lake Mills 0 0 7 7 7 — 21
Scoring plays
LP — Moore 45 run (Pederson kick)
LP — Koelpin 17 pass from Wieting (Pederson kick)
LM — Rguig 15 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)
LM — Buchholtz 3 run (Hagedorn kick)
LP — Koelpin 25 pass from Wieting (run failed)
LM — Ma. Stenbroten 7 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)
Team statistics
First downs: LP 7, LM 17; Total offense: LP: 216, LM 298; Rushing att.-yards: LP 31-164, LM 36-114; Fumbles-lost: LP 1-1, LM 1-1; Penalties-yards: LP 7-60, LM 6-28.