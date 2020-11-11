The WIAA football playoffs look a little different this season as the postseason was condensed to two weeks and every team in the state competing this fall was assigned to a four-team pod across six divisions.
The winners of Friday’s Level 1 games will play in Level 2 on Nov. 20, concluding the season with regional championships. The losers in Level 1 have the option to schedule each other or find another foe to finish the campaign.
There will not traditional state champions crowned.
Mauston (5-1)
at Lake Mills (5-2)
Lake Mills’ football team hosts Mauston on Friday at 7 p.m. in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
The second-seeded L-Cats enter after perhaps their most complete performance of the season, routing Reedsburg 51-14 last week.
Third-seeded Mauston, which went 4-0 en route to winning the South Central Conference, has won three straight, beating Adams-Friendship 36-14 last week.
“They have a running back that’s pretty darn good in Kraig Armstrong,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “He’s third in the state in yards per game. That’s the focus and task on hand for the defense is to stop, corral and not let him get loose too many times.”
Armstrong, a senior, is sixth statewide in total rushing yardage with 1,124 and averages 187 rushing yards a contest, scoring 14 touchdowns which is tied for ninth-best across the state.
“They run inside and outside zone,” Huber said. “They’ll flare him out in the pass game to get him outside the tackles. They want to give it to him for sure. He ran it 46 times in their last game for 223 yards.”
Golden Eagle junior quarterback Spenser Lehman completes 70 percent of his throws, amassing 830 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Lake Mills remained 10th in the Associated Press medium-sized schools poll this week.
Lake Mills (36.7 points per game) and Mauston (34.5 ppg) are capable of piling up points.
“Offensively it’s been about us and it will be about us every single week,” Huber said. “Understanding and communicating from our front line to our receivers to the quarterback and all being on the same page. Executing the game plan we have been talking about all week. If we can do that it should be a good night for us on Friday.”
This is the L-Cats’ fifth straight postseason appearance, reaching Level 3 in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
Lake Mills quarterback Adam Moen has 16 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing scores in 2020. Moen, a senior, is averaging 9.3 yards per pass and has thrown for 1,764 yards, good for 252 yards a game. He has a quarterback rating of 117.5 and five interceptions.
The Golden Eagle defense has quickness and athletic linebackers.
“They fly around, go to the football and are not extremely big but neither are we,” Huber said. “They play with a relentlessness and toughness. Speed is their advantage and linebackers are flying around. It will be a good matchup and test for our offense.”
Senior tailback Charlie Cassady has 540 rushing yards on 65 attempts, averaging 8.3 yards per rush. Cassady has eight rushing and two receiving scores.
Senior wide receiver Jaxson Retrum has 44 grabs for 700 yards, scoring nine times with an average reception of 15.9 yards. Senior receiver Charlie Bender has 17 catches for 282 yards and junior Michael Stenbroten has 26 receptions for 281 yards.
The winner of this one plays fourth-seeded Edgewood or top-seeded Lakeside Lutheran next week.
Edgewood (5-2) at Lakeside Lutheran (5-0)
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team will be making its fourth playoff appearance in as many years, reaching Level 4 in 2018 and Level 3 in 2019, when the Warriors host Edgewood on Friday at 7 p.m.
Lakeside last played Oct. 30, defeating Portage 35-6 after last week’s regular-season finale at Kettle Moraine Lutheran was scrapped due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19 with the Chargers.
Edgewood has played all its games on the road because of Dane County public health guidelines, entering as winners of three in a row. The Crusaders average 17.9 points a game.
“Edgewood has faced good opponents this season,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “They have a pretty young team with good athletes and good size. We’ll have our hands full.”
Edgewood quarterback Mason Folkers is 51-of-103 throwing for 725 yards and nine scores along with eight interceptions, averaging 145 passing yards a game. Folkers, a sophomore, also leads the team in rushing with 78 carries for 232 yards and five touchdowns.
Junior wide receiver Jackson Trudgeon leads the squad with 33 receptions for 499 yards and seven scores, also lining up at defensive back and in special teams as the deep man on returns.
“They would like to run the ball,” Bauer said. “Certainly have the ability to throw it. Their sophomore quarterback has been getting better with each game. Last game they threw it quite a bit.”
The Crusaders, who beat Sauk Prairie 16-12 last week, employ a 33 stack look on defense.
“They run a 33 stack. We’ve faced it before,” Bauer said. “It’s not our favorite defense to go against. The angle to get to the linebackers behind the defensive line makes it tough to get to the backers.”
The Warriors jumped up two spots in this week’s AP medium-sized schools poll to No. 2, receiving one first-place vote. Appleton Xavier is No. 1 after Lake Country Lutheran’s loss to Greendale Martin Luther last week, which snapped the longest conference winning streak in the state.
Lakeside averages 32.4 points a game, totaling 1,416 rushing yards and 18 scores over five contests. Seniors Micah Cody (53 attempts for 611 yards), Nathan Chesterman (68 for 310) and junior Ian Olszewski (37 for 153) have led the rushing attack.
Cody has a team-leading 41 tackles from his linebacker spot. Senior linebacker Christian Schmidt has tallied 28 stops, sophomore defensive lineman Ben Buxa has 25 and senior defensive back Tersony Vater and Olszewski have 23 apiece.
Waterloo (3-3)
at Cambridge (4-2)
Third-seeded Waterloo takes on a familiar opponent in Eastern Suburban Conference cohort Cambridge, which is seeded second, in a Division 5 Level 1 game Saturday at 1 p.m.
The victor plays top-seeded Mineral Point or fourth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle next week.
Waterloo will be making its first playoff appearance since 2016 when the Pirates lost in Level 1 as a D6 school.
The Blue Jays, who are making their fourth consecutive postseason showing, topped the Pirates 43-13 in their last game.
Waterloo, meanwhile, fell to Marshall 14-2 last week and have lost two straight.
In the first meeting, Cambridge ran it 43 times for 208 yards with four touchdowns, leading 28-0 at halftime.
Waterloo managed 177 yards of total offense, including 16 yards passing on 13 attempts with three interceptions.
