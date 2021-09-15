The Lake Mills-Lakeside Lutheran rivalry provided two memorable games last season.
There was the Warriors’ 24-21 double overtime road victory during the regular season followed by the L-Cats returning the favor with a 21-19 road win in the WIAA Division 3 regional championship game in late November.
This year’s version will signal a return to normalcy for the Slider Bowl with Lakeside Lutheran set to host a packed house on Friday at 7 p.m. in week five.
Both sides have had their share of ups and downs this season. Lakeside (2-2, 2-0 Capitol) has won consecutive high-scoring league games while Lake Mills (2-2, 1-1) snapped a two-game slide with a double overtime victory over Luther Prep in week four.
On defense, the L-Cats will be tasked with stopping the veer.
“When they have the football, we have to first and foremost stop the run,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They’ve run the same thing for many years and they are very good at it. They rep it from a young age. They can throw it well this year and possess a little more of a balanced attack. It’s more pass-heavy from what I’ve seen in the past. Levi (Birkholz) is a great athlete and we have to be able to contain him. It all starts with being able to stop the run.”
The Warriors’ defense will face a balanced offense and wants to start by stopping the rushing attack, according to Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer.
Lake Mills will go up against a defense that’s big up front and has as disruptive of lineman as the conference possesses.
“Ben Buxa, in my opinion, is one of the best if not the best lineman in the conference,” Huber said. “He’s a beast on the inside. Have to identify where he’s at and know what he’s doing and where he’s going to be. They have big, physical and strong kids. There’s some new kids in the secondary and linebacker positions. They’re well-coached and will be ready to play come Friday.”
Bauer, who noted that the team expects to see a three-man front offensively with three or four linebackers behind it, wants to see his group continue improving in areas they have control over.
“We’ve got to clean up the number of turnovers and penalties,” Bauer said. “We need to sustain blocks better than we have been doing.”
The L-Cats, who broke a multi-decade long losing streak in games contested at LLHS last season, will look to earn consecutive wins on their crosstown rivals home field.
“We need better execution,” Huber said. “We’ve been using the word execution the last two weeks. Execution and being disciplined in all three phases.”
HONORING FIRST RESPONDERS
Lake Mills EMS, first responders, police, and fire departments will be honored at the game.
“Recently, a Lakeside Lutheran student was seriously injured in a boating accident on Rock Lake,” Lakeside Lutheran Activities Director Todd Jahns said. “Due to the swift response of the Lake Mills EMS and first responders, this student’s life was saved. While a long road to recovery remains, the family, friends and all of Lakeside are so thankful for our EMS, first responders and emergency personnel.”
The men and women who serve take great pride in being on call 24/7 and responding to 911 emergencies. In addition, they staff Lakeside and Lake Mills high school home football games, provide support for community recreational events, including the Lake Mills Triathlon, and other races and give educational talks to local schools.
Lake Mills EMS is a non-profit organization that relies heavily on donor support. At Friday’s game, donation buckets will be available near the ticket booth and at the concession stands for fans to support Lake Mills EMS. All money collected will go directly to the organization.