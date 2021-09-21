Lakeside Lutheran senior striker Kyle Main (left) makes a run with Jefferson senior Marcus Owen defending during a Sept. 2 nonconference game at LLHS. Main scored the equalizing and game-winning goals for the Warriors against River Valley on Friday.
SPRING GREEN – Senior striker Kyle Main scored the game-tying and game-winning goals in the second half of the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team’s 2-1 nonconference victory at River Valley on Friday.
The Blackhawks’ Cameron Hanson scored unassisted in the 34th minute.
Main equalized in the 58th minute, assisted by freshman Tyler Dahlie, and knocked in the winning goal at the 72:00 mark off an assist by junior Jay Yahnke.
“River Valley's solid defending neutralized our speedy through ball threats despite us possessing the ball for the majority of the game on their side of the field,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “We were finally able to find our offense in the second half when Main netted a left footed bender off of a quick pass from Dahlie. Main got his second goal later on to put the game away off of a Yahnke assist.”
Senior Calvin Geerdts made one save for the Warriors, who had an 8-2 edge in shots on goal.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2, RIVER VALLEY 1
Lakeside 0 2 -- 2
River Valley 1 0 -- 1
First half: RV – Hanson, 34:00.
Second half: LL – Main (Dahlie), 58:00; Main (Yahnke), 72:00.
Saves: LL (Geerdts) 1, RV (Anding) 6.
Shots on goal: LL 8, RV 2.
MONDAY'S RESULT
Delafield St. John's Northwestern Academies scored twice in the second half for a 2-2 draw with the host Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team in a nonconference game on Monday.
Warrior senior Kyle Main scored unassisted in the ninth minute, adding a 14th minute score off an assist by Josh Krenke for the halftime margin of 2-0.
The Lancers' Hunter Hopwood scored unassisted in the 66th minute before Jose Pablos netted the equalizer, assisted by Joe Schinner, in the 79th minute.
"After we got off to a hot start offensively with two goals by Kyle Main in the first 15 minutes, the game became very even," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "We were not able to control the ball well enough to put the game away. St. John's came back with a goal in the second half and then tied it up in the final minutes."
Lakeside goalie Calvin Geerdts made six saves and the Warriors got outshot 8-7.