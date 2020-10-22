Another edition of the Slider Bowl is here.
Lakeside Lutheran (3-0) will play at Lake Mills (3-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m. in a battle of state-ranked foes.
The Warriors are the seventh-ranked team in the Associated Press medium-sized school division and are fourth in the WisSports.net Coaches’ Poll for Division 5.
The L-Cats come in as the first team receiving votes in the AP medium-sized rankings, unofficially making them 11th, and are fifth in the D4 Coaches’ Poll.
The last time a road team won in the annual series was Sept. 30, 2011 when Lakeside was victorious, 48-14.
As is the case in rivalry games, however, all of the above gets thrown out the window at kickoff.
“It’s going to be a great matchup,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “Two really good football teams. When we met following the Watertown game on Sunday, I didn’t have to say much for those guys to be locked in to what needs to happen this week in practice. They are laser focused. Hopefully it’s a nice night on Friday. Should be a good game.”
“Hopefully both sides are staying healthy this week so we can play another game this week,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer added. “We are treasuring every opportunity.”
The L-Cats won last season’s meeting at home 49-14, forcing four turnovers and amassing 478 total yards. Senior quarterback Adam Moen threw for 348 yards while running for 71 more, totaling five touchdowns.
“Moen is the guy that makes it so tough,” Bauer said. “He’s an excellent passer and a good runner. Dual-threat quarterbacks always stress a defense.”
Lake Mills’ offense features more designed tailback runs this season. Senior running back Charlie Cassady enters on the heels of a 132-yard rushing performance on 11 totes, including a score in the run and receiving game, during a 49-24 victory over Watertown in week 4. Moen finished 10-for-16 passing for 222 yards, rushing for three scores and throwing for two more.
“They are so balanced,” Bauer said. “You come up with a scheme you hope is going to make it possible to allow you to get stops. You know they are going to put points up. You have to keep enough in the box to slow down the run. You have to stop the run first. That’s where we’ve started and then go from there.”
Lake Mills’ defense surrendered 393 total yards against the Goslings last week, including 225 yards through the air on 14-for-32 passing.
“They have lots of kids returning on defense and are very stout,” Bauer said. “We don’t see any weaknesses. Our kids need to play good, physical football. Sustain drives and keep their offense off the field. We are going to have to put some points up. There’s no doubt about that.”
Lakeside returned from a one-week hiatus to topple Kewaskum 39-8 in week 4 to remain unbeaten. The Warriors rushed it for just shy of 300 yards, including 109 by senior running back Micah Cody on eight carries. Senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman threw for a career-best 148 yards on 7-for-11 passing. Lakeside also had its longest pass touchdown of the season on a 50-yard score by senior wideout Tersony Vater.
“Cody, who plays running back and middle linebacker, is a great athlete and a big kid,” Huber said. “We can’t wrap him up with an arm tackle. We need to get hats on him in the run game when we are trying to block him.
“The veer option challenges a defenses discipline. They have several athletes that can make a play on every down in senior John O’Donnell, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound tight end, and Vater, a fast receiver on the outside that runs good routes. Chesterman does a good job. We’ve got our work cut out for us defensively.
“They’ve been running the same stuff offensively for a while and they are really good at it. They are the kind of team that you know what’s coming. They are going to run the veer and either you are good to stop or you aren’t.”
Huber was impressed with the Warriors’ defensive line play on film.
“It’s an interesting game for us up front,” he said. “Their front six or seven on defense is as good as we’ve seen. The offensive line is as good as we’ll see.
“They are very confident in their defensive six or seven. The difference between Lakeside and Lake Mills this year versus years in the past is that they have to account for the run. That will be a telltale on how this game goes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.