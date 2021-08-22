J.P. Rguig, Rex Cassady and Michael Stenbroten all scored touchdowns to propel the host Lake Mills football team past Mineral Point 23-10 in a nonconference season-opening game on Friday.
“To kick things off and get a win at home is exciting,” second-year Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “Half the teams right now are 1-0. It’s nice to be part of that half.”
The Pointers, who won last season’s meeting 44-36, got on the board early in the first quarter to go ahead 7-0.
The L-Cats, who have won five straight games, drove it all the way to the two-yard line on their ensuing possession but were stopped on fourth down.
Sophomore safety Matthew Stenbroten announced his presence on the varsity football stage by stuffing MP tailback Dominik McVay for a safety.
“They ran a power read play,” Huber said. “The quarterback was either reading the defensive end or outside linebacker. He read it wrong and gave it to McVay. Matthew was able to make a play, chase him down and wrap him up for the loss. We have 10 guys, including Matthew, who were playing their first big minutes underneath the lights. For those guys to get a win the first time is cool for them.”
Rguig, a junior wide receiver, hauled in a three-yard touchdown from junior quarterback Caden Belling in the second quarter, giving the L-Cats the lead for good at 9-7.
In the third quarter, Cassady, a junior wide receiver, took a hitch 45 yards to the house. Belling hit Matthew Stenbroten on the two-point try.
“Rex has worked hard in the weight room and we’ll look to get him the ball in space,” Huber said. “We had 10 guys targeted and nine guys carry or touch it. It wasn’t a one- or two-man show. It was a team effort to get this one.”
Senior wideout Michael Stenbroten made it a two-touchdown affair with a 38-yard rushing score in the fourth.
“I thought we ran the ball effectively against them,” Huber said. “Michael is a big-time player for us. We look for him to make those types of plays. Exciting for him to make plays in crucial situations.”
Belling threw a touchdown and interception in his first varsity start after taking over for the graduated Adam Moen.
“For his first start, I thought he played well,” Huber said. “He’s a poised kid that loves to win and hates to lose. He’s a competitor. I know he knows he has things to work on. I know he’ll work hard at that.
“It’s a day-to-day and week-to-week process. I’m sure he’s ready to take a big step going from week one to week two. I think Caden’s going to play well this week.”
The L-Cats forced a pair of turnovers with junior linebacker Ben Buchholtz causing a fumble and Rguig intercepting a fourth-down pass. The team took a shot after the fumble recovery, but Belling was intercepted by the free safety across the middle. Lake Mills will also look to clean up three fumbles.
McVay, who was a thorn at Lake Mills’ side last season by returning a pair of kicks for touchdowns, ended up with 150 total yards. Huber credited the Pointer coaching staff for finding ways to get their playmaker involved.
The L-Cats travel to face Edgewood on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 23, MINERAL POINT 10
Mineral Point 7 0 3 0 — 10
Lake Mills 2 7 8 6 — 23