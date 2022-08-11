Jump car
Communities across Wisconsin are seeking to exceed levy limits often to increase spending for public safety such as EMS, fire and police protection.

While many Wisconsin voters will cast their ballots for the gubernatorial candidates of their choice Aug. 9, in 10 communities around the state, voters will also weigh in on tax increases to pay for public safety – additional fire, EMS or police services.

Increasingly, during elections throughout the year, municipalities are asking voters permission to exceed state-imposed levy limits, often to fund public safety.