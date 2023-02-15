Dane County and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership (MAMSWaP) are now accepting plant orders for their 19th annual Plant Dane Native Plant Program. The Plant Dane Program provides native plants to local groups, municipalities, and residents in Dane County for a fraction of the normal retail cost.

“Native plants play a key role in managing water quality and enhancing pollinator habitats,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We encourage everyone to consider placing an order to do their part in preserving our natural resources.”

Plant Dane (2023)

Donations to purchase native plants for specific community and school projects (above) will also be accepted through Plant Dane this year.

