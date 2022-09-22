Sun Prairie police cited a 27-year-old Sun Prairie woman in connection with what police determined to be a road rage incident crash that closed a portion of Highway 151 on Sept. 21.

According to Lt. Ryan Cox, police responded to a report of a vehicle striking the median on Highway 151 southbound near the South Grand Avenue exit. Police determined it was a road rage incident in which one driver struck the second vehicle, causing the second vehicle to hit the median, but resulting in the first vehicle striking the exit ramp sign pole. One person reported injuries and was transported to an area hospital, according to Cox.

