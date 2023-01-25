Poynette School District referendum pitch
Buy Now

Poynette School District Administrator Dr. Jerome Pritzl presents to the Poynette Village Board, giving board members an overview of the five-year operational referendum that will be on the ballot for the April election. Poynette School district is one of only two districts in the county yet to receive funding from an operational referendum as Wisconsin public schools prepare for a “fiscal cliff” with stagnant state funding, increasing costs, and expiring federal grant funds.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

Poynette School District Administrator Dr. Jerome Pritzl presented to the Poynette Village Board on the upcoming referendum, part of outreach leading up to an April vote.

At the Jan. 23 meeting Pritzl explained that the district has taken advantage of a range of financial resources, including for technology and mental health, but that they are fast approaching a breaking point.

Superintendent appreciates school support at polls
Educational "fiscal cliffs" decades in the making

Poynette School Referendum Meetings

Date Event Location Time
Jan. 27 Coffee with the Superintendent Poynette School District Office 9 a.m.
Feb. 1 Community Referendum Info Meeting Poynette High School IMC 7 p.m.
Feb. 8 Chamber of Commerce Presentation Poynette Chamber of Commerce 12:15 p.m.
Feb. 14 Town of Dekorra Meeting Dekorra Town Hall 6:30 p.m.
March 1 Community Referendum Info Meeting Poynette High School IMC 7 p.m.
March 2 Community Referendum Info Meeting Poynette Middle School IMC 5 p.m.