Poynette School District Administrator Dr. Jerome Pritzl presents to the Poynette Village Board, giving board members an overview of the five-year operational referendum that will be on the ballot for the April election. Poynette School district is one of only two districts in the county yet to receive funding from an operational referendum as Wisconsin public schools prepare for a “fiscal cliff” with stagnant state funding, increasing costs, and expiring federal grant funds.
Poynette School District Administrator Dr. Jerome Pritzl presented to the Poynette Village Board on the upcoming referendum, part of outreach leading up to an April vote.
At the Jan. 23 meeting Pritzl explained that the district has taken advantage of a range of financial resources, including for technology and mental health, but that they are fast approaching a breaking point.
“As the climate of school finance has progressed, we’ve really trimmed our budget each year,” said Pritzl, “and we’re at the point that we don’t have much left to trim.”
The April 4 election will include a ballot question in which voters will be asked whether or not they approve of exceeding the district’s state imposed revenue limit by $1.85 million per year beginning in the 2023-2024 school year and ending in the 2027-2028 school year for the purpose of paying for operational needs in the district.
The proposal will be for operational funding, which would cover basic costs of running a school including utilities, maintenance, materials, and staff salaries, as opposed to a project based referendum that could be used to borrow money to fund construction or renovation, such as new school building or a similar high-cost building project.
Pritzl pointed out that the Poynette School District is only one of two districts in the county that have so far not used an operational referendum. A year ago, voters approved an operational referendum for the Lodi School District covering $5.98 million per year for five years.
Since 1993 Wisconsin public schools have operated under a per-pupil revenue limit mandated by the state legislature. That funding framework gives districts three options for increased funding: per-pupil state increases by the legislature, an increase in the number of students in a district (however the number is based on a rolling three-year average), or voter approved referenda.
Despite nationwide inflation, Wisconsin schools have not received a per-pupil increase in the last two years. Despite an overall increase in property tax revenue, due to an increase in property values, that additional revenue does not go toward school operations, Pritzl explained, describing the past two years of no per-pupil increase as a drastic change since the original institution of the revenue limits.
“Once this started happening a couple years ago, school districts across the state are talking about the fiscal cliff we’re about to enter,” said Pritzl. “Because costs keep rising while we’re not getting any extra money per pupil in that revenue formula.”
Over the summer of 2021 the Wisconsin State Legislature was given a warning from federal authorities that the state could lose over $2 billion in federal funding if the state legislature refused to meet a minimum threshold of state funding for eligibility for federal funding. The standoff resolved with state legislators adding $706 million to education funding in the budget, but without raising revenue limits, which subsequently directed that funding toward cutting local property taxes.
During that period of budget negotiations, Republican lawmakers pointed to federal ESSER funding as accounting for an adequate increase in public school funding. The ESSER grant program, designed as part of federal COVID recovery, began in March 2020 and will end in September 2024. Pritzl explained how this funding has factored into school operations over the past two years.
“Schools get a considerable amount of money for that, and that was meant to supplement, not supplant funding for loss-of-learning for students,” Pritzl explained. “But we’ve ended up having to use that federal money just to balance our budget.”
When Village Board President Diana Kaschinske asked about the state funding formula and why the situation was as Pritzl described it, he responded that he believed that legislators (the district represented by Sen. Joan Ballweg and Rep. Jon Plumer) ultimately wanted more local control of schools with districts asking taxpayers if they want to support the schools.
As Poynette is looking at significant residential development and a presumed population boost, Pritzl said that the district is proposing a non-recurring five-year referendum in part not knowing exactly what the district will look like in the forthcoming student enrollment averages.
“In five years this would no longer be on the books and we would have to reassess our needs and determine do we still need this additional $1.5, or will we have more students in the community, will the state give us more in five years?” said Pritzl.
Pritzl told the board that he would be repeating his presentation as he visits more municipal boards in the school district, as well as hosting informational meetings. Voters will be deciding on the referendum in the April 4 election.