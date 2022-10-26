Although things got a little more serious as the Poynette Village Board started in earnest, there was no lack of the Halloween spirit, with board member Joanne DeYoung in a unicorn costume and Village Board President Diana Kaschinske in a much more functional skeleton costume.
A portion of the 80-acre West Ridge subdivision plat along Park street, on the village’s northwest side, as of Feb. 17. The village and Torque Companies have agreed in February to a Letter of Intent, meaning the village will listen to all plans that Torque has for the development before sending out requests for bids. The development of what will be known as the Glen Gardens Project was approved by the board in their Oct. 24 meeting.
Although things got a little more serious as the Poynette Village Board started in earnest, there was no lack of the Halloween spirit, with board member Joanne DeYoung in a unicorn costume and Village Board President Diana Kaschinske in a much more functional skeleton costume.
A portion of the 80-acre West Ridge subdivision plat along Park street, on the village’s northwest side, as of Feb. 17. The village and Torque Companies have agreed in February to a Letter of Intent, meaning the village will listen to all plans that Torque has for the development before sending out requests for bids. The development of what will be known as the Glen Gardens Project was approved by the board in their Oct. 24 meeting.
The Poynette Village Board, in their Oct. 24 meeting, approved an 80-acre development plan for the area formerly known as the West Ridge subdivision, renamed the Glen Gardens Project.
Village Administrator Craig Malin introduced the resolution, recapping that the board looked at the draft ordinance in the prior meeting, which was subsequently recommended by the Planning Commission, and was now before the board with one revision being a name change.
Board President Diana Kaschinske commented that at the Planning Commission meeting there had been active participants with a range of questions (and answers) about the project, leading to its recommendation for moving to the board. Kaschinske then turned things back over to Malin.
"If the board has any questions, I'm happy to answer them," said Malin, "but I don't want to make you sit through another presentation."
"No," said Kaschinske, "...unless you guys want to."
Among the other attending board members, there were no requests to prolong discussion on the subject.
In February, the Poynette Village Board agreed to a letter of intent with Torque Properties to develop the roughly 80 acres of vacant land. In May, Torque President gave a presentation to the board outlining a development plan that would include 470 new dwellings, with the intent of bringing 1,000 new residents to the village.
Part of the project would be creation of a Tax Increment Financing district, offering additional incentive for development with long-term plans to utilize the expanded tax base for investment in village infrastructure and programs.
Malin, having ushered similar TIF projects in other municipalities such as in Illinois, Iowa and California, presented to the board on the subject as well as holding special public meetings to clarify the issue that would involve use of otherwise obscure development terminology and potentially confusing calculations of how the financing works to the benefit of the community with multiple variables at play.
Board member Steve Mueller at the time aired concerns about potential costs to taxpayers. When the vote on the creation of the TiF district came to the board in their Oct. 10 meeting, Mueller was the lone holdout on the proposal, voting no. The TIF was approved by six to one.
Similarly, in the Oct. 24 meeting, on a vote to approve the rezoning and development plan for the Torque project, Mueller was the sole opposition in a vote of four to one. Board members Chris Polzer and Judainne Stronach were noted as excused from the meeting.